© Bettmann / Getty Images



The 1963 killing of the iconic US president has been pored over many times. But one man thinks the 'truth' is in plain sight.Dr. Cyril Wecht is no nonsense, blunt and doesn't shirk voicing an opinion. When I spoke to him about his new book , 'The JFK Assassination Dissected,' I was forewarned that, despite being a nonagerian, he's still a formidable presence.The veteran forensic pathologist turns 91 next month, yet continues to work solidly out of his Pittsburgh office."It's kind of a gift to myself to get it out there, before I will be unable to read it lying in my coffin," he says matter-of-factly.With a mission statement like that it's hardly surprising the book, which took six years to write, is not a confirmation of the official account of what happened in Dallas back on that fateful day in 1963.The official record of what took place on that fateful day is that Lee Harvey Oswald, working as a lone assassin, shot JFK as the president rode by adoring crowds in an open top car. Two days later, Oswald, a former US Marine who had embraced Marxism and defected for a time to the Soviet Union, was shot dead himself in police custody by Jack Ruby, a Dallas nightclub owner.The 888-page final report from the 10-month long Warren Commission in September 1964 judged that Oswald acted alone and there was no conspiracy, foreign or domestic.The smoking gun in Wecht's book is that he claims to prove comprehensively that there was a second shooter.While he's certain of a second person firing, Wecht doesn't have any potential suspects.Another aspect that rankles with Wecht is geometry. JFK was accompanied that day by Texas governor John Connally, who was also shot but not killed.In one breathless diatribe, Wecht recounts without pause the journey of Exhibit 399, the bullet that killed the 35th US president, explaining how it had to change angle and direction on several occasions as it went through both men.The book takes no issue with JFK's security detail or the medical staff who treated him.Wecht believes strings were pulled from above, creating the conditions for a coverup that involved Kennedy's body quickly being taken back to Washington for an autopsy.Instead it was a pair of naval doctors, J. Thornton Boswell and James Humes , who carried it out at Bethesda Naval Hospital in Maryland. In Wecht's eyes, they were out of their depth: "They were career naval people who had never done a single gunshot wound autopsy in their entire careers. You realize how difficult a task it is to deal with somebody that has multiple gunshot wounds to differentiate between entrance and exit, angle, trajectory, sequence and in the JFK case you then have to correlate all of his wounds, with the several wounds in John Connally? That is a formidable task.Another area of suspicion in the book is what happened to JFK's brain. It could not be examined straightaway. Wecht explains how a brain can't be dissected immediately as it's too fragile, so a chemical is used to harden it: "You go back in two weeks and you can cut it like a hard boiled egg, I don't mean to be crude but just think of that, cutting a hard boiled egg in parallel fashion, slice by slice. You do that with a brain."The problem is that two weeks later, JFK's whole brain was not there. "It's in the autopsy report, [that] sections of the brain are not made in order to 'preserve the specimen'. Preserve the specimen? For whom? For Jackie Kennedy's mantelpiece?"There will be many naysayers who will understandably feel that a killing of this magnitude could not have remained a secret for almost 60 years. After all, there have been countless movies, documentaries, books and podcasts made of the assassination, so why should Wecht's be the one that calls it right after all this time?The veteran doctor welcomes the challenge: "I'm prepared to debate anybody, draw an audience... but [let's] deal with the facts. [When] I've talked about engaging in conjecture of the names of the people or how many were there and so on, I point that out. But everything else is hard facts and if anybody wants to dispute this, call me a conspiracist, then deal with the facts."Wecht feels Americans can't countenance their commander in chief being shot dead in a conspiracy carried out by shadowy internal actors. He points out how Russian or Chinese national security operatives are often portrayed as rogue in US media, but American ones are awarded an honorable and patriotic image. "The book is for anybody interested in the JFK assassination, anybody interested in a good murder mystery, anybody interested in the way things are covered up and the ways in which governments can lie."Wecht also makes much of the fact that papers related to the death have still not been released, despite The John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection Act ordering all government documents to be publicly released by October 2017. Donald Trump postponed that, releasing some, but most were heavily redacted.Biden released more last December, but they were dismissed as not containing any new information. More than 10,000 documents remain, which have yet to be seen by anyone outside of The White House. They are due to be finally unveiled on December 15, 2022, but that is not guaranteed.For Wecht, all the secrecy is more than enough reason to justify his book. Chris Sweeney is an author and columnist who has written for newspapers such as The Times, Daily Express, The Sun and the Daily Record, along with several international-selling magazines.