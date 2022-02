© Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office



A twisted ex-Louisiana teacher who admitted to giving her students cupcakes laced with her husband's sperm has been sentenced to 41 years in prison.The couple were arrested in 2019 after they allegedly sexually abused a child together, among other crimes.The couple were busted after authorities received a tip at the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.Count 15 in the original indictment against the couple alleges the semen was mixed into both the desserts and energy drinks before it was served to victims."These three [charges] we thought [were] representative of what she had done and by agreeing to the facts as we put them out on the record, she prepared herself to testify against Dennis Perkins," Assistant Louisiana Attorney General Barry Milligan told WTRF.The AG's office said it had spoken with victims seeking approval for the plea deal before negotiating."They feel that this serves justice and better protects their children," said Assistant Louisiana Attorney General Erica McLellan.Perkins' attorney, Paul "Woody" Scott, said his client looks forward to testifying against her husband, whose trial is expected to begin in May."He is the real monster. That's what she wants to make clear. It's not about shifting blame, she took responsibility today. I mean, that's what she did, but, she looks forward going after the real monster," said Scott.