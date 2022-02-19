© Samira Bouaou/The Epoch Times



"For some reason, a public official narrative was established, and you weren't allowed to question it — which, of course, is very detrimental, both to the pandemic and how to deal with the pandemic, because you have to have a vibrant discussion to figure out how best to deal with these things," he told The Epoch Times.

"I was able to publish in Sweden, in the major daily newspapers there during the spring of 2020, so that was not a problem," he said. "But the United States was not allowed to have a debate, which is very troubling."

The Great Barrington Declaration

"The most compassionate approach that balances the risks and benefits of reaching herd immunity, is to allow those who are at minimal risk of death to live their lives normally to build up immunity to the virus through natural infection, while better protecting those who are at highest risk," the declaration states.

"It's just the basic fundamental principles of public health that existed in the pandemic preparedness plan that was prepared many years before," he said. "It's sort of astonishing that it wasn't followed from the very beginning of the pandemic."

"The most important audience was the public," he said, "because it's the public that ultimately will end these misguided public health policies. It's the public, regular people, who are suffering the consequences."

He said the authors wanted to advise the average person that their intuition was correct, that the restrictions weren't based on public health science — "so when you oppose them, you're standing on firm scientific ground."

"The key thing was to break the pretense that there was scientific consensus for these lockdowns — which there wasn't."

"There's really no public health arguments against the declaration. So if you want to criticize it, you have to ... make up lies about it and then attack that, as well as slander the people behind it. And they did both of those things," Kulldorff said.

"This proposal from the three fringe epidemiologists ... seems to be getting a lot of attention," Collins told Fauci in the Oct. 8, 2020, email. "There needs to be a quick and devastating published takedown of its premises. I don't see anything like that online yet — is it underway?"

"I am pasting in below a piece from the Wired [magazine] that debunks this theory," he wrote. Collins replied. "Excellent."

"Anti-lockdown advocate appears on radio show that has featured Holocaust deniers," a Guardian headline blared, referring to Kulldorff's interview on the "Richie Allen Show."

"It doesn't stop infection. Or transmission," he posted on Aug. 28, 2021. "Think of it — at best — as a therapeutic with a limited window of efficacy and terrible side effect profile that must be dosed in advance of illness. And we want to mandate it? Insanity."

"You always have to be allowed to question science," Kulldorff said. "We should never silence that debate, pretend that there's some person who is 'The Science,' who has all the truths.

"I think that happened during this pandemic and that's an embarrassment for the scientific community."

"They're really criticizing science, because I represent science," Fauci told CBS.

Personal Life

"We walked around the neighborhood, and everywhere we knocked on the door, they gave us candy. So that was pretty nice for an 8-year-old. And I've liked this country ever since," he said.

"I think the most wonderful and the most important thing in life is to be a parent and see your children grow up," he said. "So I have always spent plenty of time with them since they were born. I've always prioritized that over my career."

"I wasn't concerned about him getting COVID because I knew that the risk for him is minuscule. But I was very concerned about his mental health. So I was urging him to go out there and play basketball with his friends, hang out with them, do those social things. I wanted him to have as normal a life as possible."

Why Take a Stand?

"Sweden had a more sane approach to it, so they didn't find it strange what I was saying," he said.

"I don't think I have a choice. Since I worked on infectious disease outbreaks for two decades and they instituted policies that go against the basic principles to public health, I can't just be silent. I have to speak up. There's no other alternative," he said.

"Otherwise, what's the point of being a public health scientist?"

"If you dare speak out against [Fauci's] views on the pandemic, you can lose funding. And if you agree with him and support him, you can gain funding," Kulldorff said.

"So I fully understand that scientists are very afraid of criticizing the policies championed by the guy who sits on the biggest chunk of infectious disease research money in the world," Kulldorff said.

"We shouldn't have those conflicts. Research should be very broad, and we should fund broadly different ideas, and some pan out and some don't, but that's how you do good science."

Collateral Damage

"One of the principles of public health is, it's not about one disease, like COVID, it's about all of public health," Kulldorff said.

"So these are all tragic consequences, collateral damage, of these COVID measures, restrictions that were imposed," he said. "And you can't just do that for a whole year or two and expect that it doesn't have other enormously bad outcomes on public health."

What's Next?

"So it's the heads of the funding agencies, the heads of the big journals, and the university presidents and deans who all went into the same bubble thinking that they knew what was right, and which turned out to be wrong," Kulldorff said.



"But all scientists now are going to have to suffer from that, because, for good reasons, the public won't trust scientists anymore."

"It's very clear that if we want to have vibrant science, and a vibrant scientific community, we have to reform the way science operates and the way public health operates," he said.

"I think we shouldn't blame those who were afraid, because they were major victims of this pandemic strategy," he said.

"We shouldn't blame people for believing Anthony Fauci and the CDC — that was the natural thing to do. We just have to help them realize that these measures were misguided so that never happens again."

