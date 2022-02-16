© AP



The Metropolitan Police Federation, which represents more than 31,000 officers in the capital, has declared it has "no faith" in London Mayor Sadiq Khan.Ken Marsh, chairman of the federation, said the atmosphere among officers was at "rock bottom" following the resignation of Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick.Accusing politicians of using "policing and the career of the country's most senior police leader to deflect from their own failings", Mr Marsh said: "This is not a move we take lightly."We have let the Mayor's office know in no uncertain terms how our brave and diligent colleagues deserve better."The atmosphere amongst Metropolitan Police officers is horrendous - it's rock bottom."Officers in London feel saddened and angry that the Commissioner Cressida Dick has been pushed out in the way she has. She was reforming. She was changing. The culture is changing."We are deeply disappointed with the actions of the Mayor."Dame Cressida dramatically quit the role on Thursday night when Mr Khan made clear he had no confidence in her plans to reform the service.Mr Marsh said: "The hard work of our colleagues - and public trust in our colleagues - is being undermined by politicians. And by the Mayor of London in particular. The continuing scaremongering, sniping and sweeping statements are causing disaffection with the public... not the thousands and thousands of hard-working officers who are out there keeping people safe."He added: "The Federation will continue to speak up for these courageous colleagues. They are being forgotten about by our elected mayor. Enough is enough. Officers have no faith in Sadiq Khan."The Metropolitan Police Federation said it was "sickened" by incidents that have hit the headlines over recent months, but that they were "not reflective of an entire workforce".Mr Marsh added: "We've got to put some context on what we are talking about. The incidents that have taken place are horrific. We do not want these individuals in the job."But the federation will continue to speak up for our good officers. We totally accept that we have to deliver for the public and work to improve confidence, but if you haven't got your workforce with you then you are not going to achieve what you're setting out to achieve."A spokeswoman for the Mayor of London said: "It is the mayor's job to stand up for Londoners and hold the police to account on their behalf, as well to support the police in bearing down on crime."With trust in the police among Londoners shattered following a series of devastating scandals exposing evidence of racism, misogyny, homophobia, harassment and discrimination in the Met, it was the mayor's view that a change of leadership was the only way to address this crisis in trust."The mayor has always made clear that there are thousands of incredibly brave and decent police officers at the Met, who we owe a huge debt of gratitude."But the series of scandals seen in recent years has tarnished the reputation of the police, which is so crucial to policing by consent. Downplaying the scale of the change required is only going to hinder, not help, the vital process of restoring Londoners' trust in the Met."Asked for his view on Mr Khan's role in forcing her out, and for confirmation that - as a Prime Minister under investigation by the police - he would play no part in choosing her successor, Mr Johnson said: "I think the best thing I can say about Cressida Dick is that I think over many, many years - I've known her for many years - she has played a remarkable role as the first female head of the Metropolitan Police."I wouldn't want any other issues to cloud what I think, overall, is very considerable record of public service."