The RCMP said the group had a 'willingness to use force against the police' if attempts were made to disrupt the blockade.
The Alberta RCMP arrested 13 protesters described as being part of a "criminal organization" at an illegal blockade at the Coutts border crossing, after finding they had access to a cache of guns, armour and ammunition.
The arrests were followed later in the evening by reports from Mounties protesters were leaving the area, potentially putting an end to their lengthy occupation of the border village.
The investigation into the group — which the RCMP said had a "willingness to use force against the police" if attempts were made to disrupt the blockade — began earlier this week, as they joined the anti-COVID-19 mandate protest blocking Highway 4, south of Lethbridge.
In a news release, Mounties said they executed a search warrant early Monday morning on three trailers associated with the group, finding 13 long guns, handguns, multiple sets of body armour, a machete, a large quantity of ammunition and high capacity magazines.
Following the search, they arrested 11 people and later in the day, arrested another person allegedly tied to the same group and seized two more firearms. A 13th person was arrested Monday afternoon after police say the driver of a semi accelerated toward Mounties, swerving at the last moment into some traffic cones. All 13 individuals remain in police custody; no charges had been laid as of press time.
The RCMP, however, confirmed that a number of investigations and potential charges are open surrounding the arrests. One of the charges police are investigating is "conspiracy to commit murder," said Supt. Roberta McKale while addressing media near Coutts. That investigation is based on threats directed at officers.
"It came to a point where for the safety of the members and for the safety of the public, we certainly had to act and act quickly," said McKale. "These weapons were brought by people who had the intent (of) causing harm."
Police said an example of the "militant mindset of a small segment of the protest" arose Sunday night around 8 p.m. when a semi and a large tractor attempted to ram a police vehicle. The officer was able to manoeuvre his vehicle out of the way, and the RCMP is now searching for the tractor driver. Police seized the tractor and the semi.
Chad Williamson, a lawyer working with the protesters, refused to comment on the circumstances surrounding the arrests but told Postmedia he is assessing charges against demonstrators.
"At this time, we are in the process of being retained by individual clients, appointing defence counsel," he said.
"Now that the RCMP has successfully resolved this potential threat, they will proceed — I am informed — with enforcement against others who are involved in the blockade and around Coutts," he said.
"The Government of Alberta has successfully procured all of the necessary heavy equipment and service to operate that equipment to assist the police in removing commercial vehicles and other vehicles that may be blocking our highways."
Opposition NDP justice critic Irfan Sabir said with the discovery of weapons at the blockade, "there can be no further debate about whether this is a peaceful assembly or not."
"The UCP government must take all necessary steps to have it cleared as quickly and as safely as possible," said Sabir.
Reached Monday just past 6:30 p.m., RCMP said it appears remaining protesters were currently leaving the area on their own.
Kenney tweeted around the same time he was pleased to hear reports those still participating in the blockade "intend to leave the area and return home tomorrow morning."
The move could signal the end of the convoy of semi-trucks and other vehicles that has choked traffic leading to Coutts, Alberta's busiest border crossing, for a third consecutive week, as tensions continue to rise with authorities and governments nationwide. The protest, and those like it across Canada, are targeting public health restrictions associated with COVID-19.
Kenney said earlier in the day cross-border traffic between Alberta and Montana has operated largely unimpeded as Alberta's five other ports of entry have continued to operate, some with expanded hours. He said protesters have not closed the border, and have only added further hassle to those crossing it.
"You've sent your message. We encourage people to continue to express their views in a lawful and peaceful way," he said. "But the ongoing blockade of our borders and our highways at Coutts will no longer be tolerated."
The arrests follow news of Mounties handing out dozens of tickets over the weekend, most under the Traffic Safety Act.
"The Alberta RCMP will resume efforts to end the illegal blockade which has prevented access to the Coutts border. We encourage all participants who are involved in this illegal action to leave immediately or relocate to the designated site for the legal protest," said the Alberta RCMP.
The Calgary Police Service confirmed it has received a request for assistance from the RCMP to send officers to Coutts, though no officers had been deployed as of Monday evening.
Enforcement at the convoy protests nationwide got a boost Monday. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act, a rarely used provision that allows the federal government to override the provinces and authorize special temporary measures to ensure security during national emergencies anywhere in the country. Trudeau said the act will be used to support law enforcement agencies, not to call in the army. Earlier in the day before the move was official, Kenney said it shouldn't apply in Alberta.
"It's not needed. It could make the situation even more complicated and that's what I told the prime minister this morning," he said. Kenney said the province and local law enforcement already have the statutory power and operational capacity for enforcement, "now that the RCMP has resolved the militant cell" in Coutts. He said the sanctions available under the provincial Critical Infrastructure Defence Act are similar in scope to those offered by the injunction granted in Ontario.
On Saturday, the Canada Border Services Agency announced it had temporarily suspended services at the Coutts border crossing until further notice. Commercial traffic is being rerouted to the nearest ports of entry.
Meanwhile, in Windsor, where protesters had blocked Canada's largest port of entry at the Ambassador Bridge for almost a week, officers moved in with force Sunday. They arrested up to 30 people and seized several vehicles. The bridge reopened Monday morning.
Survey says, 'Go home now'
New polling data from the Angus Reid Institute shows that while the nationwide convoy protesters have made themselves heard, they're driving public opinion on their cause in a negative direction.
More than two in five poll respondents said the protests have made them less likely to support governments lifting masking mandates and vaccine requirements for cross-border travel. The poll also suggests nearly three-quarters of Canadians (72 per cent) believe the time has come for protesters to "go home now, they have made their point."
The online survey was conducted from Feb. 11 to 13, a representative randomized sample of 1,622 Canadian adults who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. A probability sample of this size carries a margin of error of +/- 2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.
