"It's like there were hundreds of birds in the sky and all of a sudden they just died and fell to the ground"A woman driving home was greeted with an "eerie sight" as she came across dead birds lying on a road in Pembrokeshire.Michaela Pritchard said it looked like a "massacre" as she travelled on the road between Waterston and Hazelbeach on Thursday evening., with some pointing to the nearby Dragon LNG plant as a possible cause.People suggested other theories for why the birds had died, including electrocution or being chased by a bird of prey at dusk before hitting the road surface.Michaela said she didn't hang around as it was such an eerie sight and instead phoned Pembrokeshire council to report what she'd seen. She said they were already dead when she came across them at around 8pm.He reckoned at least six landed on the ground and added: "Every now and again you will hear a bang that is coming from what I think is a crow-scarer that farmers use.Claire Eaton, who lives close to the road, went out at 11pm and said it was "traumatic" to see. She thought the birds had "died on impact" and even managed to scoop one of the stunned birds up and take it home, still alive. She's planning to release it later today."About an hour before I was at Neyland Marina walking my dogand I didn't think anything of it," she said. "Maybe something spooked them and they flew into the pylons."The nature lover said she strongly believed that whatever was behind the incident was "manmade". She added: "I feel quite passionate about it - I think we should respect wildlife more in general."Pembrokeshire Council said it was aware of the incident. A spokesman added: "We received a call at around 9pm on 10 February regarding a number of dead starlings on the Hazelbeach Road, Waterston."Officers attended the site and there were around 200 starlings found dead on the road. The authority undertook a clean-up and removed the dead birds from site."There is no clear indication as to the cause of these deaths. We have reported the incident to the Animal and Plant Health Agency."