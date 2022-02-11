Earth Changes
Around 200 dead or dying starlings fall from the sky and rain down on cars in Pembrokeshire, Wales
Laura Clements
Wales on Line
Fri, 11 Feb 2022 20:49 UTC
A woman driving home was greeted with an "eerie sight" as she came across dead birds lying on a road in Pembrokeshire.
Michaela Pritchard said it looked like a "massacre" as she travelled on the road between Waterston and Hazelbeach on Thursday evening.
There was seemingly little explanation for what caused around 200 birds to die so suddenly, with some pointing to the nearby Dragon LNG plant as a possible cause.
One man added he heard a loud bang before seven or eight birds rained down on his car in nearby Waterston.
People suggested other theories for why the birds had died, including electrocution or being chased by a bird of prey at dusk before hitting the road surface.
Ian Mccaffrey works in Waterston and said some birds fell out of the sky onto his car just after he heard a large "electrical-type" bang. He said: "When I left work last night [Thursday] I heard a bang and then a load of birds landed on my car."
He reckoned at least six landed on the ground and added: "Every now and again you will hear a bang that is coming from what I think is a crow-scarer that farmers use. However this bang was more like an electrical bang - not quite as loud as lightning but similar.
"It's like there were hundreds of birds in the sky and all of a sudden they just died and fell to the ground. It was quite surreal last night to be honest with you - not something I have ever experienced before."
Claire Eaton, who lives close to the road, went out at 11pm and said it was "traumatic" to see. She thought the birds had "died on impact" and even managed to scoop one of the stunned birds up and take it home, still alive. She's planning to release it later today.
The nature lover said she strongly believed that whatever was behind the incident was "manmade". She added: "I feel quite passionate about it - I think we should respect wildlife more in general."
Pembrokeshire Council said it was aware of the incident. A spokesman added: "We received a call at around 9pm on 10 February regarding a number of dead starlings on the Hazelbeach Road, Waterston.
"Officers attended the site and there were around 200 starlings found dead on the road. The authority undertook a clean-up and removed the dead birds from site.
"There is no clear indication as to the cause of these deaths. We have reported the incident to the Animal and Plant Health Agency."
Recent Comments
Nazi Germany made profits too.
plenty of lamp posts in canada, soon they will have no rope on the shelves, the nazi scum will hide it all.. mcgowen in perth wa copies trudeau in...
Who gave him massages during the Falklands? Did he just do it with sheep?
I wonder how many women get married only for the money, who go into the marriage with the full knowledge that they will get a divorce after a...
A naked massage arouses? Who would have ever thought?
Comment: View also this stunning recent (Feb 7) video taken in Mexico of hundreds of migratory birds dying suddenly and mysteriously in mid-flight: