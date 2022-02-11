A video began to circulate on social networks in which hundreds of migratory birds can be seen crashing into the ground in Cuauhtémoc, Chihuahua.The events would have been recorded on Monday around 05:00.According to local media, the residents of the sector, seeing the strange behavior of the birds, spoke to the authorities. At least 100 dead migratory birds of the Yellow-headed Blackbird (Xanthocephalus) species were found at the site.These animals migrate from northern Canada to northern Mexico where they spend the winter.The flock of dead birds was located on Aldama Avenue and First Street, in the downtown area of ​​the city.So far it is unknown what happened to the animals, however, a zootechnical veterinarian indicated that the birds could have died due to inhalation of toxic smoke, perhaps from a nearby heater.He also pointed out that another reason was that when they were standing on the electric power cables, an overload could have occurred, which affected them.Public Services personnel arrived at the site to clean the place and deposit them outside the urban sprawl.(Translated by Google)