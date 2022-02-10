A waterspout on Wednesday struck the eastern part of the Cuban capital of Havana, according to local media.Evolving into a tornado after coming onshore, the natural disaster damaged properties and brought down electric wires, said local authorities, adding no human casualties were reported."We have set up a situation room to register all damages caused by the waterspout," Beatriz Moro, a community leader, was quoted as saying by local newspaper Tribuna de La Habana.In the coastal town of Guanabo, located some 26 km east of Havana downtown, the fall of trees led to power cuts and partial closures of roads.The weather turned stormy in the Caribbean nation as a cold front moved along the country's north litoral, according to Cuba's Institute of Meteorology.On the night of Dec. 27, 2019, a large-scale tornado hit Havana, claimed at least six deaths, and left nearly 200 people injured and thousands of homes damaged, according to official statistics.