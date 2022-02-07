© Instagram / Lowell School

Small kids carried signs and chanted slogans to show off what they'd learned during so-called Black Lives Matter at School Week.A school in Washington, DC has provoked controversy online by posting a video of its kindergarten students marching with 'Black Lives Matter' signs and chanting slogans in support of the cause.The clip, which was uploaded on Lowell School's official Instagram page on Saturday, featured more than a dozen kids engaged in the action organized for them by their teachers."SOUND ON to hear our Pre-Primary friends raise their voices," the caption under the video read.The comments under the clip were switched off, but it had been reposted on Twitter, where it prompted a heated debate.Some users defended the stunt, claiming that the kids in the clip looked perfectly happy and that by taking part in the march, they were exercising their First Amendment rights.Some argued that such class activities were actually sowing division among children, while many suggested that homeschooling was the only way out.