Hungary blocked Ukraine's accession to the NATO Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence (CCDCOE), Ukrainian news website European Pravda reported on Friday, citing a source.Ukraine submitted an application to join the CCDCOE in August 2021.On Thursday, Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, said thatAccording to European Pravda,Tensions between Ukraine and Hungary arose due to the Ukrainian law on education, which entered into force in 2017, significantly reducing the possibility of education in the languages of national minorities, including Hungarian.