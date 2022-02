© Krzysztof Kamil from Pixabay

Pandemic living is raising the risk of cybercrime

Do men's dating tendencies play a role?

More people are being sexually blackmailed online during the pandemic, a new study warns. Researchers add that men are the number one targets of these crimes — threatening to publish explicit images or videos of the victim, a cybercrime called sextortion.Other groups, including young people, black women, and members of the LGBTQ community are also likely to receive messages from online extortionists. The team says there's been a substantial rise in sexual violence involving digital technology since the beginning of the global pandemic. While cyber offenses like "revenge porn" receive a great deal of attention, however, sextortion is slipping under the radar, according to the team.Dr. Asia Eaton​ from Florida International University says reports of sextortion to the FBI are rising as many people transition to a more digital life for both work and socializing during the pandemic. Eaton's team carried out a survey involving more than 2,000 adults in the United States during their study."Recent research has highlighted gender disparities in unpaid care work and household-related work since the start of the pandemic; it is possible that men had more time to spend online than women during the pandemic," Dr. Eaton says in a media release Victims of sexual violence from a partner before the pandemic were also more vulnerable to sextortion.Study authors say more work is necessary to determine why the risk of sextortion varies with race, age, gender, and sexual orientation. Also, to understand how it affects people differently is important asEaton's team recommends that clinical professionals add questions about how technology can facilitate sexual violence to their exams of patients. This could help identify patients who are in abusive relationships before referring them for counseling and other help."Sex education programs that teach about consent, pleasure, and healthy relationship communication and decision-making may reduce both in-person and technology-facilitated sexual violence," Dr. Eaton concludes.The findings are published in the journal Victims & Offenders