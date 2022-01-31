"It would appear that the so-called 'fringe minority' is actually the government," Musk said in a tweet. "If the government had the mandate of the people, there would be a significant counter-protest. There is not, therefore they do not."
Musk also commended the pro-freedom convoy for protesting in Canadian weather. "Protesting in a Canadian winter shows real commitment!"
Comment: Indeed. Canadians are generally a hardy bunch, but it really is bone-chilling in Ottawa right now:
For the Europeans out there, the Monday forecast is -9C for a high and -17C for a low. With snow on the way.
Earlier on Sunday, Musk also called out the mainstream media and Canadian government for misleading the public: "If Canadian government is suppressing peaceful protests, that's where fascism lies & cartoonist is just a shill.
The cartoonist Musk is referring to is Washington Post's Michael de Adder, who published an illustration depicting truckers as "fascists."
Musk has been an outspoken supporter of the Freedom Convoy from its inception. "Canadian truckers rule," said Musk on Thursday. "Freedom is being stripped away one piece at a time until it is gone."
On the same day, Musk tweeted and pinned the following statement: "If you scare people enough, they will demand removal of freedom. This is the path to tyranny."