In this NewsReal short, Joe and Niall discuss a recent Freedom of Information request in the UK which revealed the official number of those who died there in 2020 and 2021 from Covid-19. That is, it reveals the 'excess deaths' during the two years of the 'pandemic' - deaths that could not be attributed to other underlying causes.Dr. John Campbell, a retired senior nurse, broke down the numbers on his YouTube channel , revealing thatthan what has hitherto been reported in the media as 'the Covid death toll'.Not only that, the average age of death of those whose death was actually attributable to Covid-19 is. Epidemiologically-speaking, there was no pandemic...00:13:31— 9.29 MBThis video is also available to view, share and download on Rumble