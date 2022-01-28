NewsReal Short: UK Official Stats Reveal How Many People Actually Died From Covid-19
Fri, 28 Jan 2022 14:30 UTC
Dr. John Campbell, a retired senior nurse, broke down the numbers on his YouTube channel, revealing that the true 'death toll from Covid-19' in the UK is lower by a factor of ten than what has hitherto been reported in the media as 'the Covid death toll'.
Not only that, the average age of death of those whose death was actually attributable to Covid-19 is higher than the average age of life expectancy in the UK. Epidemiologically-speaking, there was no pandemic...
Running Time: 00:13:31
Download: MP3 — 9.29 MB
This video is also available to view, share and download on Rumble
