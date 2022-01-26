Puppet Masters
Countering NATO: Russia deploys electronic warfare battalion close to Ukrainian border
RT
Wed, 26 Jan 2022 18:23 UTC
Announced by the Western Military District, one of Russia's five Army administrative divisions, the new battalion is armed with multiple different vehicles designed for electronic warfare, such as the Borisoglebsk 2, designed to disrupt communications and GPS systems, and the Zhitel portable communications jamming station.
According to Colonel General Alexander Zhuravlev, the battalion "will significantly increase reconnaissance capabilities of the unit."
Aside from his work commanding the Western Military District, Zhuravlev is known for leading Russian forces in Syria during the civil war there.
The Belgorod Region, where the electronic warfare battalion has been placed, borders Ukraine. Kharkiv, that country's second-largest city, is less than an hour away from the frontier. The new deployment comes as Russia stands accused of planning an invasion of Ukraine, with Western newspapers and politicians suggesting a military incursion is around the corner. The Kremlin has repeatedly denied this accusation, stating that Russia is simply moving its own military around its own territory.
The movement also coincides with the Union Resolve 2022 joint exercises being conducted by the armed forces of Russia and Belarus. Troops from around Russia are currently redeploying to the country's western ally, ahead of large-scale joint drills, due to begin on February 10. The US State Department has suggested that the exercises could be a pretense for an invasion of Ukraine.
BK
Old warfare is old school, the Russians have technology on their side and I would not wish to have their shit fry my brains.
Entitled: "Killer airwaves: Russia starts trial of electromagnetic warfare system."
This article is also 5 years old: [Link]
Entitled: "Israel sends 3 missiles to intercept intruder drone from Syria… unsuccessfully – media."
And from 8 years ago: [Link]
Entitled: "Advanced system to guard Russia from hi-tech surveillance, drone attacks."
Finally, from 6 years ago: [Link]
Entitled: "Russian satellite-gagging jammer field tests announced."
Excerpt from last article:
Russia has developed a system designed to network and control Murmansk-BN long-range jammers capable of disrupting radio communications of US and NATO militaries at a range exceeding 1,864 miles , Radio-Electronic Technologies Concern (KRET) said.
This system is expected to be a part of the national strategic electronic warfare (EW) system, which is currently being developed in Russia. It can be viewed as an asymmetrical response to the Pentagon's doctrine of a network-centric warfare, the adviser of KRET's first deputy general director Vladimir Mikheev said.
The Russian strategic EW system applies a similar approach to defense. "It is meant to disrupt information environment and prevent an adversary from receiving and sending command and goal-oriented information," he explained.
A prototype of the KRET's subsystem has successfully passed state trials. It will enter mass production in the near future, the defense contractor noted. KRET's press service did not provide information on when the new EW system will enter service with the Russian Armed Forces, telling Sputnik that it will be unveiled later.
The Murmansk-BN complexes, which the new system will control, are aimed at disrupting radio communications at a maximum range of more than 3,000 kilometers (1,864 miles). The jammer is specifically geared at tackling high frequency communications systems, including the High Frequency Global Communications System.
The HFGCS is a worldwide network of transmitters which provides command and control communications between ground agencies and US military aircraft and ships. Washington's military partners in NATO are said to have access to this network.
I do not think NATO or Ukraine will fare well in a conflict with Russia - Lemuel Gulliver.
