Scott Ritter is a former US Marine Corps intelligence officer. He served in the Soviet Union as an inspector implementing the INF Treaty, in General Schwarzkopf's staff during the Gulf War, and from 1991-1998 as a UN weapons inspector. Follow him on Twitter @RealScottRitter

NATO has extended yet another in a long line of "incentives" designed to tease Ukraine with the prospects of joining the transatlantic alliance, while stopping short of actual membership.A main objective of this enhanced interaction is for NATO and Ukraine to develop operational capabilities and interoperability through military exercises which will enable Ukrainian military personnel to gain practical hands-on experience in operating with NATO partners.Seen in this light, the "Enhanced Opportunity Partner" status is an extension of the "Partnership Interoperability Initiative" designed to maintain the military interoperability between NATO and Ukraine, developed after more than a decade of involvement by Ukraine in the NATO-led International Security Assistance Force in Afghanistan. Thus Kiev keeps open the door for the possibility of military cooperation in any future NATO operational commitment, ensuring that Ukrainian military forces would be able to fight side by side with NATO if called upon to do so.The designation of "Enhanced Opportunity Partner" is the latest example of NATO outreach to Ukraine, which fosters the possibility of full membership, something that the Ukrainian Parliament called its strategic foreign and security policy objective back in 2017. The current president, Volodymyr Zelensky, has likewise expressed his desire to put engagement with NATO at the top of his policy priorities.In July 1997 Ukraine and NATO signed the "Charter on a Distinctive Partnership," which established a NATO-Ukraine Commission intended to further political dialogue and cooperation "at all appropriate levels." In November 2002 Ukraine signed an "Individual Partnership Plan" with NATO outlining a program of assistance and practical support designed to facilitate Ukraine's membership in the alliance, and followed that up in 2005 with the so-called "Intensive Dialogue" related to Ukraine's NATO aspirations.In 2008 NATO declared that Ukraine could become a full member when it was ready to join and could meet the criteria for membership, but refused Ukraine's request to enter into a formal Membership Action Plan. The lack of popular support within Ukraine for NATO membership, combined with a change in government that saw Viktor Yanukovych take the helm as President, prompted Ukraine to back away from its previous plans to join NATO.This all changed in 2014 when, in the aftermath of the Euromaidan unrest Yanakovych was driven out of office, eventually replaced by Petro Poroshenko, who found himself facing off against a militant minority in the Donbas and the Russian government in the Crimea. The outbreak of fighting in eastern Ukraine since 2014 prompted Poroshenko to renew Ukraine's call to be brought in as a full-fledged NATO member, something the transatlantic alliance has to date failed to act on.There is a saying that if something looks like a duck, walks like a duck and quacks like a duck, then it must be a duck.The critical question to be asked is precisely what kind of relationship NATO envisions having with Ukraine.But the real dealbreaker is the ongoing standoff between Kiev and Moscow over Crimea. There is virtually no scenario that has Russia leaving it voluntarily or by force. The prospects of enabling Ukraine to resolve the conflict by force of arms simply by invoking Article 5 of the UN Charter is not something NATO either seeks or desires.By extending the status of "enhanced opportunity partner" to Ukraine and the other five nations, NATO is expanding its military capabilities without taking on the risks associated with expanding its membership;