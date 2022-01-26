Society's Child
Eric Clapton says he sees mass formation psychosis 'everywhere'
The Post Millennial
Tue, 25 Jan 2022 19:39 UTC
In the interview, Clapton discusses how he himself took the vaccine, but now regrets it. Clapton says that he was tricked into getting the vaccine early on by subliminal messaging, and warned the public not to fall for the same tricks.
Clapton then discusses mass formation psychosis, a form of mass hysteria, which is described as "a phenomenon that transmits collective illusions of threats, whether real or imaginary, through a population and society as a result of rumors and fear," saying that he initially missed out on the memo for mass formation psychosis, saying that he later realized that there was a memo.
"The theory of mass formation hypnosis... I could see it then. Once I kind of started to look for it, I saw it everywhere."
He says that being pushed into retirement by the pandemic early resulted in his career almost completely disappearing.
"I joined forces with Van and I got the tip Van [Morrison] was standing up to the measures and I thought, 'Why is nobody else doing this?' ... so I contacted him."
The English rocker says that he and Morrison both were "mystified."
"I'm cut from a cloth where if you tell me I can't do something, I really want to know why," he explained, adding that he had also been cut off by friends and family, and that his family believes he's a "crackpot anyway."
"Over the last year, there's been a lot of disappearing — a lot of dust around, with people moving away quite quickly. It has, for me, refined the kind of friendship I have. And it's dwindled down to the people that I obviously really need and love," he said.
Clapton previously discussed how a "disastrous reaction" to the AstraZeneca jab left him thinking that he would never play guitar again.
"I took the first jab of AZ and straight away had severe reactions which lasted ten days. I recovered eventually and was told it would be twelve weeks before the second one ....," Clapton wrote in a May 2021 letter.
"Needless to say the reactions were disastrous, my hands and feet were either frozen, numb or burning, and pretty much useless for two weeks, I feared I would never play again."
Reader Comments
With that I mean, it is a fact that there is a certain percentage of placebos. Like having luck in a real Russian Roulette game.
The difference is, you can shoot several lethal vaxx-bullets into yourself before you drop dead, unlike using a real revolver.
Comment: It's rather amazing how many of rock's legendary 'rebels' are showing themselves to be pusillanimous establishment sell-outs when the official narrative changes. It's nice to have Clapton and Morrison, but where's everybody else? Neil Young is just the latest casualty on a very long list icons to be disappointed in. It looks like 'rebellion' and 'counter-culture' was always just an act to sell records.
See also: