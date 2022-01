Legendary rocker Eric Clapton appeared on the Real Music Observer YouTube channel last week, to discuss vaccination and mass formation psychosis, the theory made popular recently by Dr. Robert Malone. In the interview, Clapton discusses how he himself took the vaccine, but now regrets it.Clapton then discusses mass formation psychosis, a form of mass hysteria, which is described as "a phenomenon that transmits collective illusions of threats, whether real or imaginary, through a population and society as a result of rumors and fear,"He says that being pushed into retirement by the pandemic early resulted in his career almost completely disappearing."I joined forces with Van and I got the tip Van [Morrison] was standing up to the measures and I thought,... so I contacted him."The English rocker says that he and Morrison both were "mystified.""I'm cut from a cloth where if you tell me I can't do something, I really want to know why," he explained, adding that he had also been cut off by friends and family, and that his family believes he's a "crackpot anyway.""I took the first jab of AZ and straight away had severe reactions which lasted ten days. I recovered eventually and was told it would be twelve weeks before the second one ....," Clapton wrote in a May 2021 letter."Needless to say the reactions were disastrous, my hands and feet were either frozen, numb or burning, and pretty much useless for two weeks, I feared I would never play again."