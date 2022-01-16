© AP / Steve Helber



The state of Virginia will no longer require school children to wear masks and state employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19.Newly sworn-in Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has pulled mandates requiring children to wear masks and state employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19 as part of his first day in office."Recent government orders requiring virtually every child in Virginia [to] wear masks virtually every moment they are in school have proven ineffective and impractical," he claimed, arguing that the mandate has inflicted "notable harm" upon children, including impeding "the growth of emotional and social skills."Though parents will still be able to make their children wear masks to school, the practice will not be mandatory."My administration will not require that these interests be sacrificed as a condition of employment in the executive branch of our government," he announced.