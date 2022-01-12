Austin Furgason, from Kelowna, British Columbia, the father of a 4-year-old boy with leukemia who has been undergoing treatment since October, posted the video to Facebook showing a letter from Ronald McDonald House Charities - British Columbia & Yukon that made the announcement of the evictions. A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with costs. He wrote:
"All tenants, adults and children over the age of 5 who are not vaccinated are out by the end of January. How absolutely wicked and vile. They are evicting my son with leukemia and any other children or adults who are suffering with sick children into the snow. The Covid cult is far more dangerous than Covid. If they will evict families with cancer, what won't they do."The letter in the video, which was provided to True North dated January 10, 2022, said that everyone five years and older unvaccinated against the coronavirus can no longer stay at the facilities.
"Beginning January 17, 2022, everyone five years and older who are working, staying or visiting our facilities (both the House at 4567 Heather St. Vancouver and at the Family Room in Surrey Memorial Hospital) must show proof of full vaccination (two doses), in addition to completing our existing screening, unless an Accommodation has been sought and has been explicitly approved and granted by RMHC (Ronald McDonald House Charities) in writing."Families already in the facility have a grace period to get at least one dose of the vaccine which ends on January 31.
Fergason told True North on Tuesday night:
"My wife Lindsey was crying on the bed. I told her, I'm going to go ask the manager about this because this isn't even real. I said, this couldn't be real."In the video, Furgason can be seen confronting staff and telling them that he is not anti-vaccine because his child has had all his vaccines with the exception of the one for COVID-19. Furgason also told the staff member that the COVID shots do not stop transmission and said that evicting them was against what Canada stood for.
Ronald McDonald House BC and Yukon opened in 1983 to provide support for sick kids and families needing to travel long distances to receive specialized care only found in Vancouver. The demand for this essential service quickly grew and now has a 73-bedroom house near BC Children's Hospital and also operates a Family Room in Surrey Memorial Hospital.
According to Ronald McDonald House Charities - British Columbia & Yukon,
"We continue to restrict access to the House and are practicing COVID -19 safety protocols including: screening, temperature checks, physical distancing, enhanced cleaning protocols and mandatory mask-wearing in all common spaces. All guests and visitors to the House must show proof of full vaccination against COVID -19. These measures in addition to an abundance of sanitizer and kindness will help us ensure the safety of everyone at the House."