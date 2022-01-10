© Mandi Wright, Detroit Free Press



Oxford school shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley repeatedly texted his mom about "demons" and "ghosts" in the house, videotaped himself torturing animals, made Molotov cocktails at home, drew a sketch of himself shooting up his school in a journal, and once texted a friend "it's time to shoot up a school JK," prosecutors disclosed in court Friday.But the teen's parents failed to get their son any help, they said, because they ignored the red flags, didn't pay enough attention to him and instead fed into his unhealthy obsession with guns."They did not intervene. They did not schedule therapy," Assistant Oakland County Prosecutor Marc Keast said in court Friday. "Instead, they bought him what he desperately wanted, a 9mm Sig Sauer handgun."In court Friday, the prosecution disclosed more disturbing allegations about the teenage suspect, including:"Ethan was gravely troubled," Keast said. "He was fascinated with firearms. He was violent. He displayed terrifying tendencies and behaviors, and he literally sketched out what he planned to do in his journal and his drawings."As the prosecution made allegations about the Crumbley family, James and Jennifer Crumbley shook their heads repeatedly. The couple appeared via Zoom from the Oakland County Jail. The dad appeared to smirk at one point. The mom, who was in a separate jail room, appeared to have done her hair.In court Friday, defense attorney Mariell Lehman criticized the prosecution for disclosing the mother's alleged affair, saying prosecutors are only trying to create conflict between the parents.The Crumbleys also maintain that they kept the gun safely stored, though prosecutors have alleged that the couple kept the gun in an unlocked, armoire drawer.Ethan Crumbley, 15, was charged as an adult and faces up to life in prison if convicted. He was denied bond and is being housed at the Oakland County Jail, where his parents are also being detained. The family, however, is not allowed to communicate with one another.The high school sophomore is accused of fatally shooting Hana St. Juliana, 14; Tate Myre, 16; Madisyn Baldwin, 17, and Justin Shilling, 17.According to police and the prosecution, Ethan Crumbley was seen in class browsing for ammunition on his cellphone a day before the massacre.His parents were summoned, and a meeting with counselors and their son followed. The parents resisted taking him out of school. He was sent back to class with his backpack, which police said they believe contained the gun used in the deadly shootings.The backpack was never searched.Shortly after, police said video evidence from inside the school showed Ethan Crumbley emerging from a bathroom and opening fire in a hallway. The shooting lasted for about five minutes before the gunman surrendered to law enforcement.Contact Tresa Baldas: tbaldas@freepress.com