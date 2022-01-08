"In late 2020, a Russian submarine being tracked by HMS Northumberland came into contact with her towed array sonar," a Ministry of Defence spokesman alleged, in a rare comment on UK Navy operations. The collision reportedly damaged the sonar - a large tube filled with sensitive equipment that the ship was towing underwater hundreds of meters behind it.
HMS Northumberland was scouting for the "hunter-killer" submarine in the Arctic Circle, some 200 miles north of Scotland, when it disappeared from the ship's radar. The British MoD did not provide any details to prove it was indeed a Russian undersea vessel, and Russian authorities have not commented on the incident.
A Channel 5 crew was aboard at the time of the incident, filming a documentary series titled 'Warship: Life at Sea'. The crew supposedly captured the incident on camera, and it was included in the documentary.
Comment: Recall the incident, also from 2020, whereby a British warship, which just so happened to have a BBC crew on board, deliberately sailed into disputed Crimea waters and that predictably - as 'secret documents found at a bus stop in the UK revealed - resulted in Russia firing 'warning shots at the vessel'.
At the time, historian Tarik Cyril Amar for RT wrote:
However, the very unusual presence of multiple media observers on HMS Defender points to a more propagandistic agenda for, perhaps, mostly domestic consumption. But in that case, what was the intended message?It would appear that this incident is serving a similar purpose.
Could it be the same as the curiously dystopian 'Great Britain, Great Nation' anthem that went viral ahead of a new day of patriotic celebrations being introduced in the country?
The video in question does not show anything resembling a submarine. The footage shows sailors on board HMS Northumberland as they run around and swear, all against the background noise of an alarm signal.
"Northumberland has been hit," an offscreen narrator says, with another voice wondering out loud: "What the f*** have I just hit?" Only sea waves can be seen out of the ship's illuminators in the documentary footage.
The sonar was badly damaged in the encounter and the ship had to interrupt its mission and return to a Scottish port to have it replaced, according to British media. The reasons for the collision were not exactly clear, and a UK Mod source told media that it was "highly unlikely" the incident was deliberate.
The video, set to dramatic music, also shows the British vessel's commander deciding to "close in" on the submarine to supposedly let its crew know they had been found. "We are very close to the submarine. We're probably parallel. If they were on the surface, we would definitely see faces," a person, who appears to be a crew officer, says on the video.
The reasons for HMS Northumberland's tracking of any submarine in the remote region were not exactly clear. The MoD limited itself to saying that "the Royal Navy regularly tracks foreign ships and submarines in order to ensure the defence of the United Kingdom."
