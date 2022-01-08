© Patrick Doyle/Reuters



It is certainly never right to do so with the full force and blatant contempt that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau put on display during last fall's election.That was when Trudeau launched a strident, angry, ugly fusillade against "anti-vaxxers" in a French-language TV interview that has now caught the attention of English media.Wow! A nasty crew those anti-vaxxers. Out of mercy, I presume, the righteous Justin Trudeau didn't throw in the rest of the story: that most anti-vaxxers have big, unsightly lumps on the back of their heads, use kittens as door stops and (gasp) don't recycle. Should we "tolerate them?" he asked, rhetorically.Follow the train of thought. They may be a fringe group, but that's of no account because (dire peals from the organ loft) they are "a small group that muscles in." Insidious bastards, those anti-vaxxers, and cute. Whatever else, there's a troubled vision of the power of anti-vaxxers in the prime ministerial cranium.What I thought of when I heard this contemptuous smack at those who do not see matters as he does, "those people" who have doubts, hesitations or are reluctant to genuflect to the government's whole agenda on pandemic management (because that was really what he was on about), was that Trudeau has more in common with Richard Nixon than cares to believe. What a thought: Trudeau presents as Barack Obama, but acts as Nixon.It was also cute how he could describe anti-vaxxers as only a "small group" one moment (nothing to worry about), but the very next moment remind everyone that they can still "muscle in." Be on your guard. How agile and tactical these Neanderthals are.There was, of course, a special bow to Quebec voters. Anti-vaxxers, as Trudeau described them, are a blight on Canada, but Quebecers were fully innocent of such malignant agents."Over 80 per cent of the population of Quebec have done their duty by getting the shot. They are obviously not the issue in this situation." All clear in La Belle Province. And just who does that leave? And where do they live? (My guess is he thinks most of them must be in Alberta, but that's just a guess on my part.)Our leader is a cynic. If the federal government's COVID response was a model of judicious management, quick response and clear communication, Trudeau might claim some room to stir up animosity and grievance towards resistors or protesters. A model of management or even clear communication, however, it has emphatically not been. It has been clumsy, wrong, slow and contradictory.Who left the airports open at the beginning of this plague? Who said barring flights from China was "racist"? Who ordered masks from Communist China? Whose spokesperson said masks were ineffective? Whose spokesperson then said masks were mandatory?Who gets to ask whether we can "tolerate" certain people who disagree with him, when that same person has gutted the Charter of Rights and Freedoms of all Canadians through his COVID decrees? Under Trudeau, the charter, his father's very glory, has turned to tissue.In much of Canada, the unvaccinated may not go where they wish, may not visit family in moments of pain, may not travel or enter public places without their papers. And most significantly, if you resist taking the vaccines, you are that most felonious and vile of human beings; you are Justin Trudeau's villain of the moment: an anti-vaxxer.