Belgium has "overwhelming responsibility" for the killing of Prince Louis Rwagasore, the popular Burundian leader who, new evidence shows.Weeks after being elected prime minister in a landslide, Rwagasore, the 29-year-old son of a former king, was assassinated in October 1961.Although the shooter, a Greek national, and five accomplices were executed, De Witte said thatPublishing his findings in a book titled 'Murder In Burundi', De Witte noted thatAccording to the author, the CDC saw his words as an invitation. Regnier's remarks were apparently confirmed by four people at that meeting to a 1962 inquiry by prosecutors in Brussels. But that report had not been published until De Witte unearthed it during a five-year investigation into the murder.The book also accuses then-Belgian foreign minister Paul-Henri Spaak - today celebrated as a founding father of the EU - of ignoring Regnier and other conspirators on a "war footing" with Rwagasore. It also finds fault with King Baudouin, who "moved heaven and earth" to commute the assassin's death sentence to life imprisonment.Meanwhile, a Belgian Foreign Ministry spokesperson did not respond to the book's charges, but told The Guardian that the government was waiting for parliamentary recommendations before adopting a policy position.