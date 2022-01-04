It comes after 12 patients tested positive in the same region, but their tests showed "an atypical combination".
The index case had returned from travelling to Cameroon, suggesting to experts that it may have originated in the African country.
Comment: Why are scientists sounding the alarm? There are no reports of anyone suffering or any signs of danger. If Omicron was even milder than the original flu-like Covid-19, then it's likely this will be just as mild.
In a preprint paper, that is yet to be peer reviewed, experts from a French government-backed programme said they had identified "46 mutations" in the variant.
The variant has been given the name B.1.640.2.
Its presence was first detected by experts at the IHU Mediterranee Infection in Marseille.
They announced on their Twitter earlier this month that they had detected a new variant in Covid-19 patients from Forcalquier, in the Alpes-de-Haute-Provence region.
There are scores of new variants discovered all the time, but it does not necessarily mean they will be more dangerous than Delta or Alpha.
Comment: Actually, according to basic science, viruses tend to become milder as they mutate. Since even the writer of this article is aware of this fact, one wonders how accredited scientists have apparently, suddenly, forgotten.
What makes a variant more well-known and dangerous is its ability to multiply because of the number of mutations it has in relation to the original virus.
This is when it becomes a "variant of concern" - like Omicron.
Comment: A viruses ability to spread and replicate doesn't actually make it more concerning, Omicron being a prime example. And with it being milder, when people contract it, there's less risk to those with multiple comorbidities, and they're more likely to have immunity to other variants. As has been documented in South Africa with Omicron. The experimental vaccines do not provide the same protection, and they come with a variety of risky possible side effects.
It remains to be seen in which category this new variant will fall.
But in the new paper, dated December 29, scientists said: "SARS-CoV-2 variants have become a major virological, epidemiological and clinical concern, particularly with regard to the risk of escape from vaccine-induced immunity."
I bet ANY Coronavirus could be called a covsars2 derivative with dozens of mutations. What stupid bullshit!