© Reuters

"It looks like the odds of needing ventilation and intensive care are lower than they were and that's no doubt largely due to vaccines and boosters. However it's still likely" that some people will need hospital care."

"It is encouraging, however, it is still important to take care that we do not allow the much higher transmissibility of Omicron to outweigh the benefits of its potential lower severity."

who was confirmed to have the Omicron strain of Covid-19according to data released by the government.according to government estimates, with around 80% of cases thought to be Omicron,In a potentially encouraging sign that the new, more infectious variant is not as dangerous as previous strains, out of all of the people who were treated in Scottish hospitals with Omicron, only one was put in intensive care.Since the pandemic began, Scotland has recorded nearly 1 million cases of Covid-19, with 1,031 people currently receiving hospital treatment for the virus, as of yesterday. Scottish government advisor Linda Bauld told reporters:The data published by the Scottish government found that unvaccinated individuals are 12.5 times more likely to require hospital treatment than those who have received the booster jab. This backs up research from the UK Health Security Agency that claimed a booster vaccine is 88% effective at preventing people with Covid from ending up in hospital. Scottish government said in a statement in response to the new data: