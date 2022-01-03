A 34-year-old man was fatally mauled by dogs on the Far South Side, officials said Saturday.Police were called to a residence in the 300 block of West 108th Place in the Roseland neighborhood about 11:30 pm. Thursday and found the still-unidentified man in a living room, with "visible dog bites" about the body, police said.An autopsy Saturday determined the man died of multiple injuries from a dog mauling, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office. His death was ruled an accident.Three dogs - two pit bulls and one American Bully, were found inside the home and city's department of animal control and care was notified, police said.