Japan's branch of the globe's largest fast food chain McDonald's has run short on french fries amid delays in potato shipments. It has been forced to cut portions of its number-one dish."McDonald's Japan will temporarily limit sales of medium- and large-sized french fries as a proactive measure to ensure customers can continue to enjoy McDonald's french fries," the company told the BBC, adding that its Japanese customers will still be able to order small-sized fries. But when it's french fries we're talking about, who wants a small portion, right?The curb in portion size is expected to last until December 30. McDonald's says there have not been any breaks in supply, but the company is experiencing delays in the shipment of potatoes used to make the famous dish.It usually imports these through a port near Vancouver in Canada, but ships have faced delays due to flood damage and Covid-19 pandemic-related troubles.In order to solve the problem, potatoes are now expected to be flown to Japan, instead of being delivered by sea.Earlier this year, McDonald's faced supply issues with its other products, namely milkshakes and bottled drinks, in the UK. This happened amid a nationwide shortage of truck drivers, which is still ravaging the UK's retail industry.