Beyond the conventional understanding of sound wave

Conception and realization of "micropolar metamaterial"

Can you imagine sound travels in the same way as light does? A research team at City University of Hong Kong (CityU) discovered a new type of sound wave: the airborne sound wave. The findings shattered scientists' previous beliefs about the sound wave, opening an avenue to the development of novel applications in acoustic communications, acoustic sensing, and imaging.The research was initiated and co-led by Dr. Wang Shubo, Assistant Professor in the Department of Physics at CityU, and conducted in collaboration with scientists from Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU) and the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST). It was published in Nature Communications, titled "Spin-orbit interactions of transverse sound."The. But the latest discovery by scientists from CityU changes this understanding of sound waves."If you speak to a physicist about airborne transverse sound, s/he would think you are a layman without training in university physics because textbooks say that airborne sound (i.e., sound propagating in the air) is a longitudinal wave," said Dr. Wang. "While the. And we investigated its spin-orbit interactions (an important property only exists in transverse waves), i.e. the coupling between two types of angular momentum. The finding provides new degrees of freedom for sound manipulations.", Dr. Wang explained. He had been exploring if it is possible to realize transverse sound, which requires shear force. Then he conceived the idea that synthetic shear force may arise if the air is discretized into "meta-atoms," i.e. volumetric air confined in small resonators with size much smaller than the wavelength. The collective motion of these air "meta-atoms" can give rise to a transverse sound on the macroscopic scale.Air is confined inside these mutually connected resonators, forming the "meta-atoms". The metamaterial is hard enough so that only the air inside can vibrate and support sound propagation. The theoretical calculations showed that the collective motion of these air "meta-atoms" indeed produces the shear force, which gives rise to the transverse sound with spin-orbit interactions inside this metamaterial. This theory was verified by experiments conducted by Dr. Ma Guancong's group in HKBU.Moreover, the research team discovered thatOne is the momentum-space spin-orbit interaction which gives rise to negative refraction of the transverse sound, meaning thatThe findings demonstrated that airborne sound, or sound in fluids, can be a transverse wave and carry full vector properties such as spin angular momentum the same as light does. It provides new perspectives and functionalities for sound manipulations beyond the conventional scalar degree of freedom."This is just a precursor. We anticipate more explorations of the intriguing properties of the transverse sound," Dr. Wang said. "In future, by manipulating these extra vector properties, scientists may be able to encode more data into the transverse sound to break the bottleneck of traditional acoustic communication by normal sound waves."The interaction of spin with orbital angular momentum enables unprecedented sound manipulations via its angular momentum. "The discovery," he added.