and some of the best early-season conditions in years.Val Thorens is pictured top.Other parts of Europe, particularly the Pyrenees, but also Eastern Europe, have been posting snowy images as well. Kopaonik in Serbia is pictured below.With the news that the only two countries that had announced short lockdowns this autumn, Austria and Slovakia, are allowing their ski centres to open for tourism, it is now expected that over 1,000 ski areas will be open in Europe this weekend.Ski areas will be open in all ski nations, in many cases for the first time since March last year.Travel is currently possible from most countries to most other countries although in many cases it is not allowed or very restricted if you are not fully vaccinated.Those who are fully vaccinated usually need to take multiple tests and wear a higher standard of mask to get on the snow, but all are so far saying that's worth it to get on the snow.Risoul is pictured below.