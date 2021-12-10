Centres across the region have been reporting up to a metre of snowfall in the past seven days, which in many cases comes after heavy snowfall the previous week too. Val Thorens is pictured top.
Other parts of Europe, particularly the Pyrenees, but also Eastern Europe, have been posting snowy images as well. Kopaonik in Serbia is pictured below.
Travel is currently possible from most countries to most other countries although in many cases it is not allowed or very restricted if you are not fully vaccinated.
Those who are fully vaccinated usually need to take multiple tests and wear a higher standard of mask to get on the snow, but all are so far saying that's worth it to get on the snow.
Risoul is pictured below.