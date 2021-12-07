© Nico Gareil / Météo Pyrénées



It has already been a remarkable December for snow in the Pyrénées - but more heavy falls are forecast from Wednesday, while the Alps are also set to enjoy more fresh snow.especially since accumulations were considered 'very low' as recently as November 24th. The forecaster said the winter snow covering below 2,000m - the average now is 1m at 1500m - is among the best for the beginning of December and equivalent to normal levels in mid-January.of snow recorded at Arette La Pierre Saint Martin (1,650m) on December 6th isrecorded at the Soum Couy automatic weather station is in the top four accumulations recorded there since the station opened in January 1997.The new falls, due to start on the evening of Tuesday, December 7th, are linked to the Storm Barra weather system that is currently battering southwest Ireland and is set to move across Ireland and into Great Britain.While winds in France will not reach speeds of 157kph recorded at Fastnet, off the coast of southwest Ireland, earlier on Tuesday, strong gusts are forecast in the northwest of France, and the Atlantic coast will experience heavy seas.With the new snow, however, there's a warning. "Snow depths, greater than 2m on the ground, would then become extraordinary over a good part of the range for the first half of December," the forecaster said, warning of the increased risk of avalanches.Over in the Alps, the remnants of the weather system is expected to bring substantial snowfall, particularly in western and southern areas, and another storm from the northwest will reach the mountain range on Friday.