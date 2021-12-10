fireball
We received 38 reports about a fireball seen over Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, England, Flämische Region, Flevoland, Gelderland, Grand Est, Hauts-de-France, Noord-Brabant, Noord-Holland, Provinz Zeeland, Région Wallonne, Südholland, Vlaams Gewest, Zeeland and Zuid-Holland on Thursday, December 9th 2021 around 18:54 UT.

For this event, we received 2 videos and 4 photos.