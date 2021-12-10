fireball
© Stefano K.
We received 12 reports about a fireball seen over Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, Grand Est, Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur, Tessin and Zürich on Thursday, December 9th 2021 around 20:24 UT.

For this event, we received one video and one photo.