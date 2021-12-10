© Wikimedia Commons.



Et tu, Bryozoa?

Writing in Nature, Zhang et al. present a collection of fossils from early Cambrian deposits of China and Australia that are unequivocally bryozoans, and thus present evidence that solves one of the mysteries regarding the early diversification of animals. [Emphasis added.]

And Now the Hard Part

Zhang and colleagues' study shows that bryozoan evolution had a notable, previously hidden history in the early Cambrian. Although this was assumed by many researchers, only now is there reliable evidence for it. The absence of hard skeletal parts in P. gatehousei explains why bryozoans were previously missing from the fossil record of the Cambrian....



Now that this ancestral mystery has been solved, attention can move to filling in the story of bryozoan evolution from the early Cambrian to the early Ordovician.

what was the source of the

information

for the complex body plan in this and the twenty or so other animal phyla that exploded onto the scene in the early Cambrian?

The honeycomb-like network of zooids in P. gatehousei [the new fossil] demonstrates that hierarchical architecture and complexity of colonial life was also an important evolutionary innovation during the Cambrian radiation of animal life.

The interpretation of this secondarily phosphatized fossil from lower Cambrian rocks of South China and South Australia as a putative bryozoan indicates that modular bryozoans evolved synchronously with most other stem-group metazoans during the Cambrian evolutionary radiation.

A correction is in order: it was not a "Cambrian

evolutionary

radiation." It was a "Cambrian explosion" of fully functioning animals with hierarchical body plans that

defies

evolution. The only cause able to account for hierarchical functioning systems is intelligence.

Ordovician Impact

In a geological period 469 million years ago known as the Ordovicium [sic] Period, Earth's seas were inhabited by animals like trilobites (reminiscent of pillbugs), conodonts (eel-like vertebrates) and brachiopods (animals with two-part shells reminiscent of seashells).



But suddenly, something happened that became crucial for life to develop towards the life we know from today's oceans. Marine biodiversity quadrupled in a few million years. In fact, it was the largest increase in biodiversity in the history of our planet.

"Instead of triggering an increase in biodiversity, the cosmic dust from the asteroid's explosion probably acted as a temporary brake on species evolution. The dust blocked sunlight, which impaired most photosynthetic processes — and the living conditions of animals in general, as a result," explains Jan Audun Rasmussen, curator and researcher at Museum Mors and the study's lead author.

These evolutionists are not denying the asteroid explosion; they are just removing it as a cause for the Ordovician radiation. It did the opposite, they say; it slowed down "species evolution." Too bad; the evolutionists probably cannot now conjure up an asteroid to explain the Cambrian Explosion.

Sponge Nerves

On the basis of the proximity of the two cell types and the expression of genes that might allow for the secretion of chemicals, the researchers think that these arms enable neuroids to communicate with choanocytes, so that they can pause the water-flow system and clear out any debris or foreign microbes. However, these neuroid cells are not nerves, and there is no sign of the synapses that enable neurons to communicate so quickly. Instead, this cell type might represent an evolutionary precursor to a true nervous system, says Jacob Musser, an evolutionary biologist at EMBL, who co-authored the study. "We're at an intermediate point, where you've gone from having all these independent pieces to bringing them together more broadly, but you haven't gotten all the interconnectivity needed to create a fast synapse," he says.

Some scientists say that calling these cells a precursor to a nervous system is a stretch. "It's tantalizing, but it's hardly definitive," says Linda Holland, an evolutionary developmental biologist at the University of California, San Diego. She says it will be difficult to prove whether nervous systems evolved from this cellular communication system or arose earlier or even multiple times, as some groups have proposed. Indeed, many other organisms, including unicellular eukaryotes, contain the same synaptic genes, says Sally Leys, a marine biologist at the University of Alberta in Edmonton, Canada.

Meanwhile, the Cambrian Explosion remains mysterious to those who deny intelligent design.