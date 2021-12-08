© Akhter Gulfam/EPA



Tens of thousands of Afghans were unable to access UK help following the fall of Kabul because of turmoil and confusion in the Foreign Office, according to a devastating account by a whistleblower.A former diplomat has claimed bureaucratic chaos, ministerial intervention, lack of planning and a short-hours culture in the department led to "people being left to die at the hands of the Taliban".The evidence of Raphael Marshall was deemed so serious that an internal inquiry was launched when he presented his account to the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) permanent secretary, Sir Phillip Barton, at the end of August.Marshall, an Oxford graduate with three years in the diplomatic service, had volunteered to work on the FCDO's special cases team at the height of the crisis in August following the sudden fall of Kabul to the Taliban.He has now quit the department and, in testimony to the foreign affairs select committee published on Tuesday, he reveals the extent of the chaos he witnessed.He has claimedRather than acting immediately, Raab - he said - insisted on further, better formatted evidence.Marshall says.Marshall claims some of those that needed Raab's consent never reached the airport, andMarshall has also questioned whether Downing Street had been correct to tell parliament that all emails from Afghans attempting to leave the country had been processed by 6 September.The whistleblower also reveals the uproar inside the Ministry of Defence when BorisIn his testimony, Marshall claims:The civil servant worked for a team responsible for helping people whose lives were at risk due to their connection with the UK.The applicants did not qualify for the Arap (Afghan relocations and assistance policy) scheme - which was meant for those who had been directly employed by the UK government.But theyIn his testimony, Marshall estimatesunder the special case scheme.The vast majority of these applicants feared their lives were at risk as a result of their connection to the UK and the west and were therefore eligible for evacuation.In a 39-page statement to MPs on the foreign affairs select committee, Marshall estimatesMarshall says: "At the height of the crisis on the afternoon of Saturday 21 August, I was the only person monitoring and processing emails in the Afghan special cases inbox."No emails from after early Friday afternoon had been read at that point. The number of unread emails was already in the high thousands, I believe above 5,000, and increasing constantly."Marshall said that, given the excess demand for places, it was critical that credible selection criteria were applied, but he says this did not happen. Instead, he claims the criteria provided were entirely subjective."Staff were scared by making hundreds of life and death decisions about which they knew nothing," he says.Specific failings include a rigidly enforced eight-hour working day culture, the inability to match the computer systems of the FCDO and the Department for International Development (DfID) - which had merged with the Foreign Office in 2020, the lack of computers for soldiers in Kabul calling forward selected evacuees,He claims the parallel Arap scheme was equally dysfunctional, saying that on the evening of Thursday 26 August, there were 4,914 unread emails in the Arap specific inbox.There was confusion between the two email inboxes meaning cases were left for days without anyone noticing, he alleges.YetHe adds that despite repeated requests it was not possible to find how many names had already been called up for evacuation, meaningHe says it is unclear why, in contrast to the Ministry of Defence,His statement to MPs adds: "Many of these emails also documented numerous recent grave human rights abuses by the Taliban, including murders, rapes and the burning of homes."The contrast between HMG's statements about a changed Taliban and the large number of highly credible allegations of very grave human rights abuses HMG has received by email is striking."Marshall reveals heA source close to Raab said: "We evacuated over 500 special cases, including journalists, women's rights activists and extremely vulnerable individuals.At all times, the team's focus was on saving lives."A UK government spokesperson said staff, including 1,000 from the FCDO, "worked tirelessly to evacuate more than 15,000 people from Afghanistan within a fortnight ... [in]They added: "The scale of the evacuation and the challenging circumstances meant decisions on prioritisation had to be made quickly to ensure we could help as many people as possible."Regrettably we were not able to evacuate all those we wanted to, but ... since the end of the operation we have helped more than 3,000 individuals leave Afghanistan."