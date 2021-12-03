© KPCR 2



Court Permanently Blocks OSHA 'Vaccine' Rule

AMA Sides With and Encourages Lawlessness

how to deceive patients and the media

AMA Hunts Down Dissenting Doctors

"Dr. Mary Bowden, who recently joined the medical staff at Houston Methodist Hospital, is using her social media accounts to express her personal and political opinions about the COVID-19 vaccine and treatments.



These opinions, which are harmful to the community, do not reflect reliable medical evidence or the values of Houston Methodist, where we have treated more than 25,000 COVID-19 inpatients, and where all our employees and physicians are vaccinated to protect our patients ...



Dr. Bowden, who has never admitted a patient at Houston Methodist Hospital, is spreading dangerous misinformation which is not based in science."

'They're Trying to Make an Example Out of Me'

"They could have suspended my privileges very quietly," she said. "Instead they took it to the media ... I think they're trying to make an example out of me ... showing people ... if you dare challenge the vaccine agenda, this is what happens to you ... They beat you down."

"I never closed my doors. I was open seven days a week during the pandemic. I've tested over 80,000 people for COVID. I've treated over 2,000 people for COVID. I've tried to stay ahead of COVID. I have tried to be proactive in treating my patients.



I'm not dangerous. I'm not doing anything dangerous. For them to paint me that way is ridiculous. I will continue to see any and all COVID patients. I would never turn away someone with a life-threatening illness. But for the routine ENT [ear, nose and throat] stuff, I was going to prioritize the unvaccinated ...



If someone has an illness, they have an illness. What difference does it make if they have been vaccinated? You're going to treat them. It's like saying you're a smoker, we'll put you in the back of the line for treating your lung cancer. That's not the way it goes in medicine."

No License for Disinformation — Another Front Group

NIH Director Echoes the IGCD

"That's an interesting benchmark given that it was once considered false to claim that COVID vaccines didn't stop the vaccinated spreading COVID, which is now an all too obvious fact.



Quite what constitutes 'misinformation' about COVID-19 is anyone's guess given that several things that turned out to be plausible or true, such as the origin of the virus behind the Wuhan lab, were once deemed to be 'misinformation.' It seems likely that whatever the National Institutes of Health, Anthony Fauci or Pfizer deem to be 'misinformation' will become the standard."

An Open War on the Public

Technocrats at Big Pharma cannot tolerate dissenting doctors, especially those who have successfully treated COVID with early therapies. Thus, they are using every possibly lever to destroy their careers and silence them. This anti-competitive practice could be stopped by local, state or federal government and/or courts, but they are silent. This highlights that it is Technocrats who are in control now, not government.Is this behavior legal? Absolutely not. When a local business is targeted and destroyed by arson, investigators always turn to the two most common perpetrators: First, the owner and secondly, to any competitor that wants to put them out of business. Criminal anti-competitive behavior is always wrong but the chances of holding any Big Pharma accountable is near zero.Technocracy is the clear and present danger to America, but stopping it is up to the people themselves. — TN EditorNovember 4, 2021, the Biden administration announced two major COVID jab policies aimed at two-thirds of American workers.At the time, 70% of American adults had supposedly acquiesced to the novel gene therapy, but that was not enough.In violation of the U.S. Constitution, Biden charged the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to create a rule that all employers with 100 employees or more must have a fully "vaccinated" staff or face stiff fines.At the same time, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) at the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) implemented a requirement that forced health care workers at facilities participating in Medicare and Medicaid to be fully "vaccinated" or lose their jobs.The deadline for both of these policies was January 4, 2022. As predicted, OSHA wasted no time before suggesting that the policy might be expanded to companies with fewer than 100 employees as well.Fortunately, 10 days later, November 14, 2021, a Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals permanently blocked OSHA from implementing and enforcing its COVID jab rule, on the basis that the emergency temporary standard (ETS) exceeded the scope of OSHA's authority and/or was unconstitutional.Challenges have been filed in several federal courts, however, so the legal fight is far from over.What's more, while OSHA has complied with the court's decision, suspending its ETS and any activities related to itIt's lawless beyond belief, so employers would be wise to think long and hard before following such dictates.The American Medical Association is also showing its true colors,Yes, the AMA is actually telling employers to go ahead and implement the mandate in spite of the court's permanent injunction.Essentially, the Biden administration and the AMA are banking on the Fifth Circuit Court's decision being overturned — and the AMA is actively involved in this legal fight— but that is a risky game. If the ruling is upheld, companies that fired employees who didn't want to get the shot, even though the ETS had been suspended, leave themselves wide open to all sorts of legal actions.The AMA has gone so far as to actually instruct doctors on how to lie to their patients and the public! In its Winter 2021 "AMA COVID-19 Guide: Background/Messaging on Vaccines, Vaccine Clinical Trials & Combatting Vaccine Misinformation,"The entire guide is aimed at teaching doctors how to foster confidence in the medical profession in general, as it pertains to treatment of COVID-19, but in particular as it pertains to the experimental COVID shots. The issue of potential hazards is overlooked altogether. Doctors are told to say the shots are safe and effective. End of discussion.Since when are medical experts not to ponder the potential hazards of a novel, never-before used experimental treatment? To demand blind faith in this regard is unprecedented and unconscionable, but that's where we are.The AMA is now hunting down doctors who think for themselves and act according to conscience and law, and is working with local medical boards to strip them of their license. (Keep in mind that rules and guidance issued by organizations such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and OSHAThe video above features a press conference given by Dr. Mary Bowden, an ear, nose and throat doctor with hospital privileges at Houston Methodist, who was suspended after a series of Twitter posts in which she stated that "Vaccine mandates are wrong," "Ivermectin works" and "Given the current climate and the writing on the wall, I am shifting my practice focus to treating the unvaccinated."According to Houston Methodist, she was suspended pending an investigation of her "inappropriate behavior" and "inappropriate and disrespectful language." In a series of tweets, Houston Methodist said:November 17, 2021, Bowden announced her resignation. In her press statement (see video),Bowden said she was surprised by the suspension of her hospital privileges. "It's astounding to me, as a physician, that I am not entitled to my medical opinion," she said. She also said she did "not appreciate" how Houston Methodist chose to handle the situation, publicly vilifying her instead of having a face-to-face conversation.In the wake of Houston Methodist's public comments about her, trolls have been leaving fake reviews on her website and harassing her in various ways. "I don't feel I'm getting fair coverage of my side of the story," she said. Bowden also defended her position to KHOU11 News:Dissenting nurses are also finding themselves persecuted by the National Council of State Boards of Nursing and other leading nursing organizations, which November 16, 2021, issued a joint policy statementstating that nurses who disseminate "non-scientific and misleading COVID-19 information" will be held to account and could face disciplinary action by their board of nursing.As I've explained in several previous articles,— the for-profit hub of a liberal "dark money" network — routinely sets up and runs temporary front groups to promote a specific agenda.The No License for Disinformation(NLFD) group fits this description perfectly.As most now know,a medical doctor in his own right, has been the primary challenger of Dr. Anthony Fauci's lies, andThe NLFD also promotes the false information disseminated by the dark-money group known as the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH). But who are the NLFD?At the very bottom of their website, it says, "Created & Developed by EverydayAmericanJoe."Here's a screenshot of it, just in case they wisen up and change it, because it is more than a little revealing.EverydayAmericanJoe was a website dedicated to supporting Joe Biden's presidential campaign. (As of this writing, that site has been disabled.) The website was created by a marketing strategist named Chris Gilroy.According to his LinkedIn profile,Gilroy created EverydayAmericanJoe.com, "the largest Biden-Harris grassroots website online," as a freelance senior marketing consultant and designer for the Biden campaign. Since 2007, he's been the president of The Microtechs LLC, an online marketing, web development and digital advertising firm that produces custom websites and apps "that our clients can manage themselves."Aside from the EverydayAmericanJoe clue,It simply claims to be a "non-partisan grassroots coalition of Americans" whose goal it is to get state medical boards to "protect the public" from medical professionals "who spread medical disinformation." In all likelihood, the NLFD is run by a coalition that is far from non-partisan.Not surprisingly, the NLFD relies on the CCDH's "Disinformation Dozen" report, which has been denounced as biased and flawed in the extreme by Facebook.While the CCDH claims 12 individuals are responsible for 73% of anti-vaccine content on the social media platform, a Facebook investigation found that, collectively, we account for just 0.05% of all views of vaccine-related content.Expanding this spider web a bit further, the National Institutes of Health director Dr. Francis Collins recently called for anyone who spreads COVID "misinformation" to be "brought to justice."His nebulous threat echoes that of Pfizer chairman and CEO Albert Bourla who, in a November 2021 interview with Atlantic Council CEO Frederick Kempe, stated that medical professionals who warn against the COVID shot are "criminals, because they have literally cost millions of lives."As noted by Zero Hedge:The same kind of militant rhetoric is also coming from the International Grand Committee on Disinformation (IGCD), which functions as a "forum for information sharing, collaboration and harmonization of policies to ... achieve common goals among democratic states." One goal in particular is the normalization and legalization of censorship, including medical and scientific censorship.One of the cofounders of the IGCD was British MP Damian Collins, who also happens to be a CCDH board member, and is part of the U.K.'s Online Safety Bill Committee,charged with examining the proposed "Online Safety Bill," which some have warned would be catastrophic for free speech.Given the connections between all of these players, we cannot be surprised to find that the U.K. Online Safety Bill includes a provision that would result in a two-year prison sentence for "anti-vaxxers" who spread "false information that they know to be untrue."After all, that's what the bill is really all about. It has nothing to do with preventing online bullying or the spread of hate online. Of course, in the future, these laws will allow them to silence discussion on any topic that undermines totalitarian rule.It's unbelievable, yet here we are. Over the past two years, the rhetoric used against those who question the sanity of using unscientific pandemic countermeasures, such as face masks and lockdowns, or share data showing that COVID-19 gene therapies are really bad public health policy, has become increasingly violent.Dr. Peter Hotez, a virologist who for years has been at the forefront of promoting vaccines of all kinds, for example, has publicly called forand this vile rhetoric was published in the prestigious science journal Nature, of all places.This simply cannot go on. It's profoundly unhealthy and dangerous in a multitude of ways.While frustrating and intimidating, we must all be relentless in our pursuit and sharing of the truth, and we must relentlessly demand our elected representatives stand up for freedom of speech and other Constitutional rights, including, and especially, the rights of medical doctors to express their medical opinions.