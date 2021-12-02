"Steele also testified in London that his friend and then Brookings President Strobe Talbott was involved in briefings and inquiries on the development of the dossier. Talbott is also a former Clinton administration diplomat and Clinton friend who served in a high-ranking position under Hillary Clinton. (Another figure, Cody Shearer, who has been mentioned in accounts developing and spreading his own collusion claims, was the brother of Talbott's late wife).



"When Steele was called to the State Department for a briefing on his dossier, Talbot sat next to Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, who is currently at Brookings. The role of figures at Brookings in the dossier is still developing but all roads seem to lead back to the think tank.



Even when it became clear that false statements made in the secret FISA applications targeted Trump associate Carter Page, the secret court selected David Kris, who wrote for Brookings' LawFare despite his prior denial that the FBI misled the court and criticism of Trump.



Brookings has long been viewed as effectively the research arm for Democratic figures and liberal causes. Yet, even in the Baconesque world of Washington insiders, it is rare to see a think tank connected on so many levels to a criminal investigation. Like much in our politics, these connections will mean different things to different people. For conservatives, Brookings looks like the mothership for this scandal with associates coordinating meetings and roles in the metastasization of the scandal." — Jonathan Turley

"Extensive Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election, as well as indications of connections to the Trump campaign, were known to the FBI even without bringing the Steele dossier into the picture, and the initiation of the bureau's investigation into the subject did not rest on Steele's material. That was one of the conclusions of a report in December 2019 by the Department of Justice's inspector general (IG). The report, although it made several criticisms of the bureau's work — that's what IGs routinely do — also concluded that the overall investigation was initiated with good reason and that political preferences or bias had not played a part in doing so." — The National Interest

"(T)he FBI opened its investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government not because of the dossier, but because of a tip from an Australian diplomat that a Trump campaign adviser, George Papadopoulos, had disclosed that Russia had obtained damaging information on Hillary Clinton. This information provided the FBI with an articulable factual basis that, if true, reasonably indicated activity constituting either a federal crime or a threat to national security, or both, may have occurred or may be occurring,"

"Putin's fake niece, begins to email me with Mifsud. She goes from speaking barely any english, to all of a sudden, she's fluent..." and is claiming she is an "insider to Moscow and she's going to introduce me to everyone with Mifsud in Moscow. So in my mind, unfortunately at the time, I was believing this nonsense."

Clearly, Mifsud was setting Papadopolous up.

"Papadopoulos: So everyone understands, the current narrative is that I was in a bar randomly drunk and Alexander Downer stumbles upon me, he's drunk and we're talking about conspiracy. That's, I guess, what the current fake narrative is. Now let me explain to everyone what the truth is.



"This was no random meeting. This meeting was orchestrated and it was made through three intermediaries. The first intermediary was an Israeli diplomat, named Christian Cantor, in London, who despised Trump, who one day told me after Trump's foreign policy speech, I want to introduce you to my girlfriend. Now who was this person's girlfriend? She just happened to be an Australian intelligence officer and the assistant to Alexander Downer, named Erika Thompson. Now I meet with her and she's belligerent, calling Trump a pariah, that it's a horrible campaign and Trump will never win, kind of thing.



"So, I'm listening to these peoples' opinions. And then I have an interview with the Times of London - which is the most powerful newspaper in London. In this newspaper interview, I basically state that David Cameron, the Prime Minister of the UK, should retract or apologize - retract his comments about Trump being an idiot for his Muslim Ban comments. And that he should reach out to Trump in a more productive manner, because he's likely going to be the next president. Now, that same night, all over the UK and around the world, there was some title along the lines of, 'Trump demands apology from Cameron.' It was a very sensationalized title that brought a lot of heat on me - including from US intelligence people in the UK.



"The day after this, for everyone keeping track, this is May 2, 2016. The day after that interview, I have two guys, Americans, from the US embassy, reaching out to me, which I think were DIA people. And they tell me, we want to meet with you. Their names are Gregory Baker and Terrence Dudley. I think Terrence Dudley is still at the London Embassy right now as a navy attache. They want to meet with me. They're wining me, they're dining me - as if I was Marilyn Monroe or some beautiful woman - something that just never made sense to me. They're spending a lot of money on me, their probing me, they're asking me about my ties in the Middle East - let's go back to that theme. They're asking me about what Trump wants to do with Russia. I said, 'look, I don't know.' Basically, I'm just deflecting them.



"A day after these guys reach out to me, this is May 5th now, I have Erika Thompson message me and say 'Hi George, I would just like to let you know that Alexander Downer just wants to meet with you. Alexander Downer, for all the listeners, this isn't a random low-level Australian diplomat. This man ran the equivalent of the CIA in Australia for 17 years. He was the foreign minister and he was their biggest diplomat in London. And 'he wants to meet with you over drinks.'



"On May 10th I go to this meeting, so remember, I have an Israeli diplomat, I have an Australian intelligence officer, I have this strange interview with the Times of London, I have US intelligence officers. And then Downer meeting with me. So this wasn't a random meeting. This was all very orchestrated.



"I go to meet Downer, within one minute or two minutes of sitting down with this person, he pulls his phone out of his pocket and he starts holding it up to me, as if he's filming me or taking a picture, or something very strange. That is why I was always under the suspicion that this guy was filming me, recording my conversation. And now there's evidence that he was actually recording this conversation. And he didn't want to talk about the US-Australian relationship. He basically was there to pass a message along from the UK to Trump to stop supporting Brexit. Remember, Brexit, I think everyone was worried about it at the time in the UK. And that Trump is a pariah. I never in my life talked about emails with this person." — Bongino's Papadopoulos Interview - With Transcript

Charles Tawil then comes to me and wants to meet in Mykonos. He starts talking strange to me and my girlfriend, basically asking if my girlfriend at the time was an operative, like he was. And then he says 'it's very important for you to come to Israel so we can finalize this agreement.' I, to this day, never understood what on earth this person wanted to do except set me up.



He invites me to Israel, and he puts me in a room with these ex-Israeli intelligence people. I had absolutely no idea why I was in this room. And they were talking to me about some program of theirs that the CIA and the FBI were clients of - that helped with social media manipulation.



Immediately, when I was stuck in this room with this person and these individuals - I knew I was being framed and I was being entrapped. Because that's not obviously what I was supposed to be doing when I went to Israel. As soon as that meeting ends, he takes me to a hotel, were I'm completely terrified - I was texting my girlfriend at the time, 'how do I get out of here, I think this guy is going to kill me.'



We're in a room, and he's like, 'come into my room, I need to talk to you.' He hands me $10,000 in US bills - $100 bills. Right there and then, I said, if I don't take this money this guy could possibly kill me, or if I take the money, let me get out of here, leave Israel and just tell him to take his money and never contact me again. And that's exactly what happened. I take the money, I then fly to Greece a couple days later. I contact him and I tell him, 'come take your money, I don't want you contacting me again.' And he tells me, 'I don't want my money.' Now, that for me was incredibly suspicious. He never wanted his money back. I offered him his money back. The money is still with my lawyers actually in Greece at this moment. And three or four days after that exchange, I'm arrested at the airport and I have FBI agents looking for money in my bag. It's an incredible, insane story, but it's true"