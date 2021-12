"Steele also testified in London that his friend and then Brookings President Strobe Talbott was involved in briefings and inquiries on the development of the dossier. Talbott is also a former Clinton administration diplomat and Clinton friend who served in a high-ranking position under Hillary Clinton. (Another figure, Cody Shearer, who has been mentioned in accounts developing and spreading his own collusion claims, was the brother of Talbott's late wife).



"When Steele was called to the State Department for a briefing on his dossier, Talbot sat next to Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, who is currently at Brookings. The role of figures at Brookings in the dossier is still developing but all roads seem to lead back to the think tank.



Even when it became clear that false statements made in the secret FISA applications targeted Trump associate Carter Page, the secret court selected David Kris, who wrote for Brookings' LawFare despite his prior denial that the FBI misled the court and criticism of Trump.



Brookings has long been viewed as effectively the research arm for Democratic figures and liberal causes. Yet, even in the Baconesque world of Washington insiders, it is rare to see a think tank connected on so many levels to a criminal investigation. Like much in our politics, these connections will mean different things to different people. For conservatives, Brookings looks like the mothership for this scandal with associates coordinating meetings and roles in the metastasization of the scandal." — Jonathan Turley

"Extensive Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election, as well as indications of connections to the Trump campaign, were known to the FBI even without bringing the Steele dossier into the picture, and the initiation of the bureau's investigation into the subject did not rest on Steele's material. That was one of the conclusions of a report in December 2019 by the Department of Justice's inspector general (IG). The report, although it made several criticisms of the bureau's work — that's what IGs routinely do — also concluded that the overall investigation was initiated with good reason and that political preferences or bias had not played a part in doing so." — The National Interest

"(T)he FBI opened its investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government not because of the dossier, but because of a tip from an Australian diplomat that a Trump campaign adviser, George Papadopoulos, had disclosed that Russia had obtained damaging information on Hillary Clinton. This information provided the FBI with an articulable factual basis that, if true, reasonably indicated activity constituting either a federal crime or a threat to national security, or both, may have occurred or may be occurring,"

"Putin's fake niece, begins to email me with Mifsud. She goes from speaking barely any english, to all of a sudden, she's fluent..." and is claiming she is an "insider to Moscow and she's going to introduce me to everyone with Mifsud in Moscow. So in my mind, unfortunately at the time, I was believing this nonsense."

Clearly, Mifsud was setting Papadopolous up.

"Papadopoulos: So everyone understands, the current narrative is that I was in a bar randomly drunk and Alexander Downer stumbles upon me, he's drunk and we're talking about conspiracy. That's, I guess, what the current fake narrative is. Now let me explain to everyone what the truth is.



"This was no random meeting. This meeting was orchestrated and it was made through three intermediaries. The first intermediary was an Israeli diplomat, named Christian Cantor, in London, who despised Trump, who one day told me after Trump's foreign policy speech, I want to introduce you to my girlfriend. Now who was this person's girlfriend? She just happened to be an Australian intelligence officer and the assistant to Alexander Downer, named Erika Thompson. Now I meet with her and she's belligerent, calling Trump a pariah, that it's a horrible campaign and Trump will never win, kind of thing.



"So, I'm listening to these peoples' opinions. And then I have an interview with the Times of London - which is the most powerful newspaper in London. In this newspaper interview, I basically state that David Cameron, the Prime Minister of the UK, should retract or apologize - retract his comments about Trump being an idiot for his Muslim Ban comments. And that he should reach out to Trump in a more productive manner, because he's likely going to be the next president. Now, that same night, all over the UK and around the world, there was some title along the lines of, 'Trump demands apology from Cameron.' It was a very sensationalized title that brought a lot of heat on me - including from US intelligence people in the UK.



"The day after this, for everyone keeping track, this is May 2, 2016. The day after that interview, I have two guys, Americans, from the US embassy, reaching out to me, which I think were DIA people. And they tell me, we want to meet with you. Their names are Gregory Baker and Terrence Dudley. I think Terrence Dudley is still at the London Embassy right now as a navy attache. They want to meet with me. They're wining me, they're dining me - as if I was Marilyn Monroe or some beautiful woman - something that just never made sense to me. They're spending a lot of money on me, their probing me, they're asking me about my ties in the Middle East - let's go back to that theme. They're asking me about what Trump wants to do with Russia. I said, 'look, I don't know.' Basically, I'm just deflecting them.



"A day after these guys reach out to me, this is May 5th now, I have Erika Thompson message me and say 'Hi George, I would just like to let you know that Alexander Downer just wants to meet with you. Alexander Downer, for all the listeners, this isn't a random low-level Australian diplomat. This man ran the equivalent of the CIA in Australia for 17 years. He was the foreign minister and he was their biggest diplomat in London. And 'he wants to meet with you over drinks.'



"On May 10th I go to this meeting, so remember, I have an Israeli diplomat, I have an Australian intelligence officer, I have this strange interview with the Times of London, I have US intelligence officers. And then Downer meeting with me. So this wasn't a random meeting. This was all very orchestrated.



"I go to meet Downer, within one minute or two minutes of sitting down with this person, he pulls his phone out of his pocket and he starts holding it up to me, as if he's filming me or taking a picture, or something very strange. That is why I was always under the suspicion that this guy was filming me, recording my conversation. And now there's evidence that he was actually recording this conversation. And he didn't want to talk about the US-Australian relationship. He basically was there to pass a message along from the UK to Trump to stop supporting Brexit. Remember, Brexit, I think everyone was worried about it at the time in the UK. And that Trump is a pariah. I never in my life talked about emails with this person." — Bongino's Papadopoulos Interview - With Transcript

"because it directly links the British, I think, in SpyGate.

"(T)he British were keeping tabs on me for months before and after the Halper meeting. And recent information, and articles that have come out, have shown that the British were complicit in the spying operation against the campaign".

to Obama himself.

of simply not handing over the presidency to Trump,

"We're getting additional insight into Russian activities from [REDACTED]...CITE [summarizing] allegedly approved by Hillary Clinton a proposal from one of her foreign policy advisers to vilify Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal claiming interference by the Russian security service".

Indeed, the whole Russiagate operation appears to have been a full-on Five Eyes operation.

Charles Tawil then comes to me and wants to meet in Mykonos. He starts talking strange to me and my girlfriend, basically asking if my girlfriend at the time was an operative, like he was. And then he says 'it's very important for you to come to Israel so we can finalize this agreement.' I, to this day, never understood what on earth this person wanted to do except set me up.



He invites me to Israel, and he puts me in a room with these ex-Israeli intelligence people. I had absolutely no idea why I was in this room. And they were talking to me about some program of theirs that the CIA and the FBI were clients of - that helped with social media manipulation.



Immediately, when I was stuck in this room with this person and these individuals - I knew I was being framed and I was being entrapped. Because that's not obviously what I was supposed to be doing when I went to Israel. As soon as that meeting ends, he takes me to a hotel, were I'm completely terrified - I was texting my girlfriend at the time, 'how do I get out of here, I think this guy is going to kill me.'



We're in a room, and he's like, 'come into my room, I need to talk to you.' He hands me $10,000 in US bills - $100 bills. Right there and then, I said, if I don't take this money this guy could possibly kill me, or if I take the money, let me get out of here, leave Israel and just tell him to take his money and never contact me again. And that's exactly what happened. I take the money, I then fly to Greece a couple days later. I contact him and I tell him, 'come take your money, I don't want you contacting me again.' And he tells me, 'I don't want my money.' Now, that for me was incredibly suspicious. He never wanted his money back. I offered him his money back. The money is still with my lawyers actually in Greece at this moment. And three or four days after that exchange, I'm arrested at the airport and I have FBI agents looking for money in my bag. It's an incredible, insane story, but it's true"

The U.S. intelligence and law enforcement agencies (what Russians call siloviki or 'organs of coercion' and Americans increasingly view as the the Democrat Party-controlled parallel or 'deep state') and the formerly mass DP-tied media continue to defend Russiagate, in particular the fraudulent Christopher Steele-Obama-Clinton-Biden dossier, even as some of their ilk attempt to cover up their tracks and retract their illegal and slanderous lies. This is a continuation of the American cold civil war sparked by the 2016-2020 Obama-Clinton-Biden Democrat Party (DP) coup plot aimed at seizing power in perpetuity and create a single-party dominant authoritarian regime in a revolution from above ( Part 1 and Part 2 ). The intel community is in panic and beginning to circle the wagons.This is evidenced in a piece by former CIA analyst Paul Pillar. Pillar, who is not just a 28-year career CIA analyst but is also a member of the Brookings Institution, which stands in the middle of the DP state's 'Russiagate' hoax, which Fiona Hill, Strobe Talbott, and likely several others were in on. As Jonathan Turley, a liberal constitutional lawyer, notes:Therefore, it is hardly surprisingly that Brookings-CIA man Pillar would attempt to defend the Russiagate investigations by continuing the lies it was based on and traded in. Pillar claims:Interestingly, Pillar cannot name one piece of evidence of "indications of connections" between Russian state actors and the Trump campaign, but later in the article he alludes to one that when we examine it below we shall see is something more akin to smoke and mirrors, cloaks and daggers. Meanwhile,contained in the special counsel John Durham's indictments of Kevin Clinesmith, Michael Sussman, and Igor Danchenko . In Pillar's only mention of the damning Danchenko indictment, for example, Pillar tries to raise the 'Putin's Russia' bogeyman. Pillar only mentions "a Russian named Igor Danchenko who currently resides in the United States"; he cites none of the condemnatory evidence incriminating the DP and indirectly its allied siloviki.In terms of the IG's report, that report came out well before investigative journalists, documents released under FOIA requests, and the recent indictments secured by Durham all came to the surface.Also, Pillar charges that Trump "openly invited the Russians to hack" Clinton and the DP, and they were hacked "a few days later". In fact, Trump was being euphemistic and sarcastic when he 'called on Russians to find Hillary's already lost emails,' which were hacked because she illegally used an unsecured home server for top secret government documents as Secretary of State — a crime for which the Obama FBI and Justice Department ignored for purposes of the 2016 Clinton presidential campaign. Moreover, Trump did so on 26 July 2016Hillary's emails had been hacked back in early in 2016 (the DNC servers were hacked in spring 2016). Moreover, already since at least March, there was speculation all over the media that Hillary's 'disappeared' emails might be in the possession of parties that might be interested in their contents or having them revealed. This was everywhere in the air, so Trump's call was more rhetorical than actual.Pillar also falsely claims that Trump's campaign manager Paul Manafort handed over internal campaign polling data to a Russian intelligence agent, when in factAnd who cares? This is neither government nor secret government data, such as the kind Hillary put at risk by illegally using an unsecured home server. The FBI since Obama and Comey has stepped up its use of framing for political reasons figures by putting them in fear they are violating the law and then entrapping them in a lie on immaterial or unrelated matters.Pillar, U.S. intel, and along with the Washington Post are now claiming that Steele dossier had little to do with the FBI-intelligence Trump collusion (Russiagate) 'investigations' scandal - supposed Russian 'interference in the U.S. election. Thus, Pillar's attempt at obfuscation comes with his assertion that "the initiation of the bureau's investigation into the subject did not rest on Steele's material," but he 'wisely' or cleverly leaves out the details about the events that did initiate the investigation, which were just as fraudulent as his friends' dossier; he is former intel after all.But the fumbling, corrupt liberal-left DP state mass media are not as 'good' as their now frequent masters at Langley, etc. On the same day (November 17) that Pillar's whitewashing, CYA piece appeared, the Washington Post, one of the main purveyors of the 'Russiagate' hoax supporting the DP state coup, published a similar CYA piece, which included many of the same points Pillar attempted to make. But not being that 'good', WaPo did so with much more running of the mouth concluded a 2019 Justice Department inspector general report". Wapo's equally whopping whopper includes reference to a 2017 article on Papadopoulos, when he was being framed by the FBI and no one had been filled in as yet on the bad criminal joke that was the Papadopoulos 'investigation' and prosecution. Luckily, since that time propaganda has been trumped by actual investigative journalism and facts. No longer can the WP and NYT or even the FBI and CIA produce ubiquitous simulacrum.We are now in a position to understand Papadopoulos' 'disclosure to an Australian diplomat,' as Pillar refers it.Pillar probably is well aware and is trying to cover up for his old bosses at Langley and their DP overlords -We, who are paying attention to just and proper indictments and honest journalistic investigations, now know that the FBI, probably in cahoots with the CIA and perhaps MI6 and other 'retired' Western intelligence operatives, planted the idea with Papadopoulos that he would [be] incessantly prompted by other agents provocateur to repeat. Finally, Papadopoulos took the bait and repeated FBI-CIA-Democratic Party (DP) disinformation to the "Australian diplomat" Alexander Downer, providing the long-awaited pretext for the FBI to open its 'investigation' of Trump campaign on July 31, 2016. The idea that Clinton-, FBI-, intelligence-tied operatives planted in Papadopoulos' head was that the Russians had Hillary's emails, and for relaying the FBI-planted disinformation Obama's 'Justice' Department sought to indict/convict and imprison Papadopoulos and frame Trump for collusion with Putin.Papadopoulos, who was one of five national security consultants for the Trump campaign, would plead guilty in October 2017 and receive a reduced sentence of 14 days in prison and 12 months of probation for lying to the FBI on the timing (of the occurrence before or after he was hired by the Trump campaign) of his meetings with an alleged Russian operative,who in reality was at most a double agent, and lying about his lack of Russian connections (United States of America vs George Papadopoulos, pp. 3-4 pdf). The most damning charge was that he attempted to arrange a meeting between the Trump campaign and the Russian government, but his Russian contact makes clear that the discussion was about a meeting between Trump once nominated and the "Russian Federation," not some secret meeting between operatives (United States of America vs George Papadopoulos, p. 5 pdf). Although this might have been damaging politically,regardless of whether the citizen is working on a political campaign or not. And remember that in this casethere was an effort to arrange one. It appears that Papadopoulos made more of his connections to Russians in order to promote himself within the campaign. Again, as with the entrapments of Manafort (never found guilty of anything related to Russia) and General Michael Flynn, so too in the Papadopoulos case, the target fell victim to the stepped up use under Obama-Comey-Holder-Lynn FBI and 'Justice' Department of framing for political reasons figures by putting them in fear they are violating the law and then entrapping them in a lie on immaterial or unrelated matters. This is one reason but hardly the main reason why Papadopoulos was arrested immediately for lyingas it 'colluded' with Putin by discussing a possible public meeting between ostensibly future Republican nominee Trump and the "Russian Federation."Seemingly, it all began innocently enough. Papadopoulos was working at the London-based London Center for International Law Practice (LCILP) when he was hired to work on the Trump campaign and informed his bosses that he would be leaving LCILP to return to the States to work on the campaign. Unfortunately, for Papadopoulos, the LCILP's director was none other than the legal counsel forPapadopoulos was then urged to go to Rome, where his LCILP colleagues,underscoring it was "very important." There he was introduced toat Link Campus university in Rome,Returning to London to prepare for his move back to the US, Papadopoulos then received a call from Mifsud, who says he wants to introduce him to a "very important girl," as Papadopoulos quotes Mifsud. When Papadopoulos goes to the LCILP to meet this 'very important girl' he is introduced briefly by Mifsud, who is now in London, to a girl he calls "Putin's niece," her alleged [her] real name and identity is Olga Vinogradova. She is not Putin's niece, but Mifsud has convinced Papadopoulos and, as far as the latter can surmise, his LCILP colleagues that she is. According to Papadopoulos 'Putin's niece' barely speaks English and just sat smiling throughout the first encounter in March 2106.After a trip, he returns in April to London, whereupon, in Papadopoulos' words,Later, texting her one day to ask her if she is the same girl he met in London?', he says he "never got a response" and at least now thinks these were two different women, 'Putin's niece' and the 'email woman.' On 26 April 2016 Mifsud invites Papadopolous to lunch in an upscale London restaurant and drops a bomb, claiming: "George, I have information that the Russians have thousands of Hillary Clinton's emails". Papadopolous would be indicted and convicted for lying to the FBI and obstruction in claiming he had never met Mifsud.Now ask yourself some questions.Ask yourself: Why this was not discussed with Papadopolous and all of his colleagues, including, for example, their FBI counsel director, Ms. Sambei? Because they were not disinterested parties, but rather, at least in the case of Ms. Sambei, were likely in on the plot with Mifsud. Why was this discussed with Papadopolous alone? Same answer. Why was the quiet 'representative of the Kremlin' there only to sit quietly? In order to add the imprimatur of legitimacy to the claim having come from 'insiders' in Moscow.Moreover, Mifsud has been missing from public for five years nowthough his lawyer,has. Moreover still, Maltese professor Joseph Mifsud told Trump campaign official George Papadapolous that Moscow had Hillary Clinton's hacked emails held illegally on her home server, information likely designed to prompt the Trump campaign to attempt to collude with Russia. When in October 2019, Flynn's lawyer appealed to a Washington DC court to provide two blackberries used by Mifsud for discovery in the case,Mifsud was director of the London-based London Academy for Diplomacy at least from 2013-2016. According to Papadopolous's wife, who knew Mifsud in Italy (of which she is a native) and who, according to Papadopolous, once worked at the European Parliament and "knows about his ties," Mifsud "used to meander around the European Parliament, the European institutions, and [had] connections to the Clintons, to the socialists in Europe. It appears someone is trying to hide Mifsud and the nature and director of his activities from public view. The Mueller report said Mifsud was not a Russian agent but stated he had tried "to arrange a meeting between the Trump campaign and the Russian government". Rather, it appears that Mifsud, as his lawyer Stephan Roh stated, was working for western intelligence under the guidance of the FBI And again, no one has seen Mifsud for years. Maybe he is vacationing with the Skripals. Remember Sergei Skripal and his daughter were allegedly poisoned with Novichok by Russian intelligence in March 2018 but survived the 'military-grade chemical weapon', and Sergei reportedly worked on the Steele dossier and was close to a security consultant who worked in Steele's company Orbis. The editor of Britain's prestigious foreign affairs journal Defense and Foreign Affairs has conjectured that Skripal was a main source of the Steele dossier and had a history of writing what clients wanted to hear, and that Western intelligence and the Clintons were more interested in making sure Skripal never talked than Russia. They have never been seen since; neither have then been heard from in some three years.Indeed, after the inauguration, during spring 1917, Papadopoulos was recorded by at least two people with ties to British intelligence and Australian 'diplomacy':and he believes Mifsud was recording their talk as well and that the transcript [is] exculpatory of himself. These tapes are apparently in the possession of the FBI, but they do not release them. An indication that the reason why it does not release them is they would incriminate the FBI and their informants - Mifsud, Downer and Halper - comes in the interview from Papadopolous's second of two interviews with the FBI, in which one of the FBI agents asks him if he ever met a girl with a Russian accent.Did it suspect the involvement of 'Putin's niece' Vinogradova or 'email woman' without someone like Mifsud, Sambei, or the Russian girl herself having worked for the FBI, elements of it, and/or U.S. intelligence?The two FBI informants, Downer and Halper, could not gather any proof that the Trump campaign was involved in any way with the Russians in their wired talks with Papadopolous. Alexander Downer was not simply an Austrian diplomat. He was Australia's Foreign Minister in 1996-2007 and Australia's High Commission to the United Kingdom in 2014-2018, when he was involved in the Papadopolous affair. When foreign minister he pushed through . Papadopolous told Downer of Mifsud's claim, and Downer reported the conversation's contents to the FBI, supposedly prompting the FBI's investigation of the Trump campaign, for which it used the false Steele dossier to further legitimize and garner FISA warrants and Papadopolous's indictment. But in that conversation, Papadopoulos several times denied any Trump or Trump campaign involvement in any aspect of the alleged Trump collusion, whether the DNC or Hillary alleged server hacks or any other form. This exculpatpry information was withheld from the FISA court by the FBI in securing the warrants to spy on the Trump campaign.I will let Papadopolous tell you about the fateful meeting with Downer and pivotal moment in American history and the ongoing, DP state-led revolution from above:If Papadopoulos did speak about the Russians having Hillary's email with Downer, then, as Papadopoulos himself, notes,Stephan Halper is an American-born Cambridge University professor who,Halper emailed Papadopoulos out of nowehere on or around 2 September 2016, asking for Papadopoulos' thoughts to Israel and, Papadopolous's area of expertise, the energy business.The British certainly were targeting the campaign. And so were the Australians." When they meet in London Harper is accompanied by a female Turkish "honey trap," in his words, named Azura Turk, who "didn't fit the profile of a Cambridge assistant," "was very provocative, scantily dressed," wanted "to try and seduce" him, and "get [him] to say things that aren't true, for example about Russia and all this nonsense," the Clinton emails. He shrugs her off. Then, in his telling, it "gets strange." The next day Halper meets with him and is "belligerent" and "very hostile....about [Papadopoulos'] ideas about the energy business, about Turkey, Israel, Cyprus, Greece." But most importantly Halper reveals, apparently by his words and conduct, that "(h)e hates Trump." Papadopoulos wondered "why did this guy pay [him] to come out here. He paid [him] for a five-star hotel, [his] flight included. And good money to write a report. But he was really not interested in that topic. He's really more interested in belittling Trump and wanting to hear things about Russia." The next day they meet, and Harper immediately pulls out his phone, leading Papadopoulos to believe he wants to record their conversation. Halper then says that he thinks that it is in Papadopolous's "interest to be working with Russia, to hack emails." He says the Russians are helping Papadopoulos do these things and that he is "complicit in this conspiracy, isn't that right, George?'" Papadopoulos says he told [Halper] that he does not know what he is talking about, that it was "treason", and Halper stormed out. ... Moreover, Halper had invited him to the British Foreign Affairs Ministry, which then, on the same day, which, in his words, would "roll out the red carpet" him and propose a meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson's chief deputy, his "number two,"who supposedly wanted to meet Papadopolous. He concludes Halper was also an FBI informer when he met with another victim of DP state-FBI entrapment:who has been entirely exonerated and is suing the FBI and others for abuse of power. When Halper met with Page at the former's Virgina farm in October 2016, Page told him he had no contact with Russian intelligence, as media leaks had been claiming. This exculpatory Page assertionrules for which require submission of any exculpatory information the FBI possesses when petititoning the FISA court for a warrant. Page in contrast to Papadopoulos was never charged but had his career ruined and spent hundreds of dollars in legal fees (Carter Page, Abuse of Power, Regnery, 2020).Another suspicious character in the Papadopoulos saga,reached out to him at about this same time and tried to entrap Papadopoulos into a statement in relation to "social media manipulation" (Russian troll farms) with a group of what he was told were ex-Israeli intelligence agents.Also, Papadopoulos says that another FBI agent provocateur who sought to entrap him wasthe former chairman of the Russian-American Chamber of Commerce, whom, according to the recent indictment of Danchenko, the latter falsely claimed was one of his sources for the Steele dossier-one of five lies he allegedly made to the FBI and form the basis of Danchenko's indictment of two few weeks ago. Papadopoulos says that Millian, like the others, contacted him out of the blue, and said: "'I have a deal for you, for $30,000 a month, a great office in Manhattan, it's simply PR for, I think he said some ex-minister in Russia. But the qualifier is you have to work for Trump at the same time - in his administration - and you can't tell anybody.'" He adds that one of Millian's associates whom he met at Trump's inauguration said Millian was working for the FBI.What Papadopoulos' information and the Danchenko, Sussman, and Clinesmith indictments evidence is that Papadopolous, like Carter Page, General Flynn, and the rest of the Trump campaign were as set up by the Papadopoulos entrapment sting, Mr. Pillar, as they were by the Steele dossier.The use of shady people like Mifsud, Downer, and Halper to entrap Papadopoulos is eerily similar to the FBI's use of informants and agents provocateur to spark the storming of the Capitol on 6 January 2021. In that case as well the FBI and its allies in the DP state apparatus attacked their target, the U.S. Capitol building, from several angles using multiple agents provocateur. We see a similar pattern in the multiple methods of election fraud used by the DP state, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to slant the playing field and even outright steal the 2020 presidential elections: late minute, unconstitutionally adopted changes to state election laws to allow massive mail-in voter fraud, ballot harvesting, biased ballot collection funded by Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, voter and observer intimidation and obstruction, among others.What any objective, thorough investigation is almost certainly to find is a massive conspiracy that went right to the top of the Obama administration -As we now know, the Obama administration was doing everything after Trump's election victory in its last weeks in power to prevent the legally elected president from assuming office, including perhaps even delaying or preventing the inauguration, as a former Defense Department official recently revealed.somehow blocking his inauguration. This was the time - before Trump's inauguration - of the infamous 5 January 2017 meeting in the White House endorsed the impeachment narrative, though Biden proposed deploying the Logan Act in some way.During this period, the aforementioned Defense official directly participated in the so-called Five Eyes intelligence-sharing agreement involving NSA, its British counterpart GCHQ, and other allied nations and witnessed a significant spike in 'end-around' intelligence sharing between GCHQ and Obama's NSA.that constrain NSA and other U.S. intelligence agencies. Papadopoulos believes he was being followed by Biritsh and Australian intelligence .From here, the conspiracy - the continuing Obama-Clinton-Biden coup - proceeded in even greater earnest than during the campaign.On 28 July, Brennan sent to then-President Obama a memorandum on Hillary's plan to frame Trump as a Russia colluder as "a means of distracting the public from her use of a private email server" ahead of the upcoming presidential election. Brennan's notes (which were not declassified until 2020) read in part:In this way, Obama was recruited into the plot or the plot was already known to him but discussed in the memorandum in a way exculpatory, making it seem as if it were news to the president. The truth is very much likely the latter. Now, five months later, Obama, Biden, Brennan et al were now convening to to further Hillary's plot. Papadopoulos and many others became victims of the plot carried out by Obama-Clinton-Biden people inside the FBI and CIA and former British, Australian, and American intelligence officers — figures, in other words, just like Pillar.Indeed, according to Steele, then British PM Theresa May lied about Steele's lack of ties with the UK government, suggesting she was covering up if rather clumsily.trying to obfuscate the facts of the Russiagate coup in favor of the DP state and exaggerate others (e.g., the Russian troll farms, which paled in significance compared to long-time, incessant Western propaganda and political intervention targeting post-Soviet Russia, including its elections), using Russians as the bogey man.Despite the radical revolutionary policies of Biden administration/regime, it and its minions like Downer, Mifsud, Harper, Pillar, Liz Cheney, even types like Brennan and Clapper - are not raging Marxist-Olinskian globalist revolutionaries from above in the way Obama, Hillary, Harris and many others whom the Biden administration from the Obama administration and coalition are. Their participation in blocking Trump and his policies were there driven by fears that Trump might carry out an end to the 'new cold war' with Russia and its driver — NATO and to a lesser extent EU expansion —Most Republican elites are no less keen than the DP state to keep the new cold war going — hence, the 'bipartisan' Senate report that hyped very insignificant Russian meddling on the Internet and completely bought the Crowdstrike-faked 'Russian' hack of the DNC servers, of all the coincidences, at the same time all of the above agent provocateur activity was going on. This means that if Trump runs for a second term, he is likely to face the similar resistance. The ball game is far from over.Papadopolous in an interview described the episode: "