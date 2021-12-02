"Steele also testified in London that his friend and then Brookings President Strobe Talbott was involved in briefings and inquiries on the development of the dossier. Talbott is also a former Clinton administration diplomat and Clinton friend who served in a high-ranking position under Hillary Clinton. (Another figure, Cody Shearer, who has been mentioned in accounts developing and spreading his own collusion claims, was the brother of Talbott's late wife).Therefore, it is hardly surprisingly that Brookings-CIA man Pillar would attempt to defend the Russiagate investigations by continuing the lies it was based on and traded in. Pillar claims:
"When Steele was called to the State Department for a briefing on his dossier, Talbot sat next to Assistant Secretary of State Victoria Nuland, who is currently at Brookings. The role of figures at Brookings in the dossier is still developing but all roads seem to lead back to the think tank.
Even when it became clear that false statements made in the secret FISA applications targeted Trump associate Carter Page, the secret court selected David Kris, who wrote for Brookings' LawFare despite his prior denial that the FBI misled the court and criticism of Trump.
Brookings has long been viewed as effectively the research arm for Democratic figures and liberal causes. Yet, even in the Baconesque world of Washington insiders, it is rare to see a think tank connected on so many levels to a criminal investigation. Like much in our politics, these connections will mean different things to different people. For conservatives, Brookings looks like the mothership for this scandal with associates coordinating meetings and roles in the metastasization of the scandal." — Jonathan Turley
"Extensive Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election, as well as indications of connections to the Trump campaign, were known to the FBI even without bringing the Steele dossier into the picture, and the initiation of the bureau's investigation into the subject did not rest on Steele's material. That was one of the conclusions of a report in December 2019 by the Department of Justice's inspector general (IG). The report, although it made several criticisms of the bureau's work — that's what IGs routinely do — also concluded that the overall investigation was initiated with good reason and that political preferences or bias had not played a part in doing so." — The National InterestInterestingly, Pillar cannot name one piece of evidence of "indications of connections" between Russian state actors and the Trump campaign, but later in the article he alludes to one that when we examine it below we shall see is something more akin to smoke and mirrors, cloaks and daggers. Meanwhile, Pillar ignores the plethora of not mere 'indications' but actual evidence of direct connections between the Hillary Clinton and Russian officials in crafting the false Steele dossier contained in the special counsel John Durham's indictments of Kevin Clinesmith, Michael Sussman, and Igor Danchenko. In Pillar's only mention of the damning Danchenko indictment, for example, Pillar tries to raise the 'Putin's Russia' bogeyman. Pillar only mentions "a Russian named Igor Danchenko who currently resides in the United States"; he cites none of the condemnatory evidence incriminating the DP and indirectly its allied siloviki. If one reads and dares to discuss the Danchenko indictment, one is immediately struck by the many Clintonites and Clinton campaign operatives feeding the nasty Russian Danchenko the disinformation for his and Steele's false dossier on Trump and cavorting with Russians, even in Moscow. In terms of the IG's report, that report came out well before investigative journalists, documents released under FOIA requests, and the recent indictments secured by Durham all came to the surface.
Also, Pillar charges that Trump "openly invited the Russians to hack" Clinton and the DP, and they were hacked "a few days later". In fact, Trump was being euphemistic and sarcastic when he 'called on Russians to find Hillary's already lost emails,' which were hacked because she illegally used an unsecured home server for top secret government documents as Secretary of State — a crime for which the Obama FBI and Justice Department ignored for purposes of the 2016 Clinton presidential campaign. Moreover, Trump did so on 26 July 2016 many months after Hillary's emails had been hacked back in early in 2016 (the DNC servers were hacked in spring 2016). Moreover, already since at least March, there was speculation all over the media that Hillary's 'disappeared' emails might be in the possession of parties that might be interested in their contents or having them revealed. This was everywhere in the air, so Trump's call was more rhetorical than actual.
Pillar also falsely claims that Trump's campaign manager Paul Manafort handed over internal campaign polling data to a Russian intelligence agent, when in fact it was not Manafort but a lower-standing campaign official under him who did so. And who cares? This is neither government nor secret government data, such as the kind Hillary put at risk by illegally using an unsecured home server. The FBI since Obama and Comey has stepped up its use of framing for political reasons figures by putting them in fear they are violating the law and then entrapping them in a lie on immaterial or unrelated matters.
Pillar, U.S. intel, and along with the Washington Post are now claiming that Steele dossier had little to do with the FBI-intelligence Trump collusion (Russiagate) 'investigations' scandal - supposed Russian 'interference in the U.S. election. Thus, Pillar's attempt at obfuscation comes with his assertion that "the initiation of the bureau's investigation into the subject did not rest on Steele's material," but he 'wisely' or cleverly leaves out the details about the events that did initiate the investigation, which were just as fraudulent as his friends' dossier; he is former intel after all.
But the fumbling, corrupt liberal-left DP state mass media are not as 'good' as their now frequent masters at Langley, etc. On the same day (November 17th) that Pillar's whitewashing, CYA piece appeared, the Washington Post, one of the main purveyors of the 'Russiagate' hoax supporting the DP state coup, published a similar CYA piece, which included many of the same points Pillar attempted to make. But not being that 'good', WaPo did so with much more running of the mouth and gave away the key:
"(T)he FBI opened its investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government not because of the dossier, but because of a tip from an Australian diplomat that a Trump campaign adviser, George Papadopoulos, had disclosed that Russia had obtained damaging information on Hillary Clinton. This information provided the FBI with an articulable factual basis that, if true, reasonably indicated activity constituting either a federal crime or a threat to national security, or both, may have occurred or may be occurring,"concluded a 2019 Justice Department inspector general report". Wapo's equally whopping whopper includes reference to a 2017 article on Papadopoulos, when he was being framed by the FBI and no one had been filled in as yet on the bad criminal joke that was the Papadopoulos 'investigation' and prosecution. Luckily, since that time propaganda has been trumped by actual investigative journalism and facts. No longer can the WP and NYT or even the FBI and CIA produce ubiquitous simulacrum.
We are now in a position to understand Papadopoulos' 'disclosure to an Australian diplomat,' as Pillar refers it. A dispassionate examination of the facts demonstrates that the Obama-Clinton-Biden DP state carried out a massive sting operation to entrap Trump through Papadopoulos.
Pillar probably is well aware and is trying to cover up for his old bosses at Langley and their DP overlords - the Obamas, Clintons, Bidens, Soroses and Schwabs. We, who are paying attention to just and proper indictments and honest journalistic investigations, now know that the FBI, probably in cahoots with the CIA and perhaps MI6 and other 'retired' Western intelligence operatives, planted the idea with Papadopoulos that he would [be] incessantly prompted by other agents provocateur to repeat. Finally, Papadopoulos took the bait and repeated FBI-CIA-Democratic Party (DP) disinformation to the "Australian diplomat" Alexander Downer, providing the long-awaited pretext for the FBI to open its 'investigation' of Trump campaign on July 31, 2016. The idea that Clinton-, FBI-, intelligence-tied operatives planted in Papadopoulos' head was that the Russians had Hillary's emails, and for relaying the FBI-planted disinformation Obama's 'Justice' Department sought to indict/convict and imprison Papadopoulos and frame Trump for collusion with Putin.
pp. 3-4 pdf). The most damning charge was that he attempted to arrange a meeting between the Trump campaign and the Russian government, but his Russian contact makes clear that the discussion was about a meeting between Trump once nominated and the "Russian Federation," not some secret meeting between operatives (United States of America vs George Papadopoulos, p. 5 pdf). Although this might have been damaging politically, there is nothing illegal about a U.S. private citizen having meetings with members of a foreign government, regardless of whether the citizen is working on a political campaign or not. And remember that in this case there was no such meeting; there was an effort to arrange one. It appears that Papadopoulos made more of his connections to Russians in order to promote himself within the campaign. Again, as with the entrapments of Manafort (never found guilty of anything related to Russia) and General Michael Flynn, so too in the Papadopoulos case, the target fell victim to the stepped up use under Obama-Comey-Holder-Lynn FBI and 'Justice' Department of framing for political reasons figures by putting them in fear they are violating the law and then entrapping them in a lie on immaterial or unrelated matters. This is one reason but hardly the main reason why Papadopoulos was arrested immediately for lying and why the FBI did not seek to turn Papadopoulos so he could function as an informer on the campaign as it 'colluded' with Putin by discussing a possible public meeting between ostensibly future Republican nominee Trump and the "Russian Federation."
After a trip, he returns in April to London, whereupon, in Papadopoulos' words,
"Putin's fake niece, begins to email me with Mifsud. She goes from speaking barely any english, to all of a sudden, she's fluent..." and is claiming she is an "insider to Moscow and she's going to introduce me to everyone with Mifsud in Moscow. So in my mind, unfortunately at the time, I was believing this nonsense."Later, texting her one day to ask her if she is the same girl he met in London?', he says he "never got a response" and at least now thinks these were two different women, 'Putin's niece' and the 'email woman.' On 26 April 2016 Mifsud invites Papadopolous to lunch in an upscale London restaurant and drops a bomb, claiming: "George, I have information that the Russians have thousands of Hillary Clinton's emails". Papadopolous would be indicted and convicted for lying to the FBI and obstruction in claiming he had never met Mifsud.
Now ask yourself some questions. Why would Mifsud invite Papadopolous - a man Mifsud barely knew and had no business dealings or plans but whom he knew was to be working for the Trump campaign - and drop this information on him in front of a girl he claimed falsely was Putin's niece? Clearly, Mifsud was setting Papadopolous up. Ask yourself: Why this was not discussed with Papadopolous and all of his colleagues, including, for example, their FBI counsel director, Ms. Sambei? Because they were not disinterested parties, but rather, at least in the case of Ms. Sambei, were likely in on the plot with Mifsud. Why was this discussed with Papadopolous alone? Same answer. Why was the quiet 'representative of the Kremlin' there only to sit quietly? In order to add the imprimatur of legitimacy to the claim having come from 'insiders' in Moscow.
Moreover, Mifsud has been missing from public for five years now and has never been interviewed by the FBI, though his lawyer, Stephan Roh has. Moreover still, Maltese professor Joseph Mifsud told Trump campaign official George Papadapolous that Moscow had Hillary Clinton's hacked emails held illegally on her home server, information likely designed to prompt the Trump campaign to attempt to collude with Russia. When in October 2019, Flynn's lawyer appealed to a Washington DC court to provide two blackberries used by Mifsud for discovery in the case, the feds suddenly dropped the charges against Flynn.
director of the London-based London Academy for Diplomacy at least from 2013-2016. According to Papadopolous's wife, who knew Mifsud in Italy (of which she is a native) and who, according to Papadopolous, once worked at the European Parliament and "knows about his ties," Mifsud "used to meander around the European Parliament, the European institutions, and [had] connections to the Clintons, to the socialists in Europe. It appears someone is trying to hide Mifsud and the nature and director of his activities from public view. The Mueller report said Mifsud was not a Russian agent but stated he had tried "to arrange a meeting between the Trump campaign and the Russian government". Rather, it appears that Mifsud, as his lawyer Stephan Roh stated, was working for western intelligence under the guidance of the FBI.
And again, no one has seen Mifsud for years. Maybe he is vacationing with the Skripals. Remember Sergei Skripal and his daughter were allegedly poisoned with Novichok by Russian intelligence in March 2018 but survived the 'military-grade chemical weapon', and Sergei reportedly worked on the Steele dossier and was close to a security consultant who worked in Steele's company Orbis. The editor of Britain's prestigious foreign affairs journal Defense and Foreign Affairs has conjectured that Skripal was a main source of the Steele dossier and had a history of writing what clients wanted to hear, and that Western intelligence and the Clintons were more interested in making sure Skripal never talked than Russia. They have never been seen since; neither have then been heard from in some three years.
Indeed, after the inauguration, during spring 1917, Papadopoulos was recorded by at least two people with ties to British intelligence and Australian 'diplomacy': the 'Australian diplomat' Downer and another professor-FBI informant Stefan Halper, and he believes Mifsud was recording their talk as well and that the transcript [is] exculpatory of himself. These tapes are apparently in the possession of the FBI, but they do not release them. An indication that the reason why it does not release them is they would incriminate the FBI and their informants - Mifsud, Downer and Halper - comes in the interview from Papadopolous's second of two interviews with the FBI, in which one of the FBI agents asks him if he ever met a girl with a Russian accent. Why would the FBI formulate the question this way? Did it suspect the involvement of 'Putin's niece' Vinogradova or 'email woman' without someone like Mifsud, Sambei, or the Russian girl herself having worked for the FBI, elements of it, and/or U.S. intelligence?
pushed through a $25 million Austrialian government gift to the Clinton Foundation in 2006. Papadopolous told Downer of Mifsud's claim, and Downer reported the conversation's contents to the FBI, supposedly prompting the FBI's investigation of the Trump campaign, for which it used the false Steele dossier to further legitimize and garner FISA warrants and Papadopolous's indictment. But in that conversation, Papadopoulos several times denied any Trump or Trump campaign involvement in any aspect of the alleged Trump collusion, whether the DNC or Hillary alleged server hacks or any other form. This exculpatpry information was withheld from the FISA court by the FBI in securing the warrants to spy on the Trump campaign.
"Papadopoulos: So everyone understands, the current narrative is that I was in a bar randomly drunk and Alexander Downer stumbles upon me, he's drunk and we're talking about conspiracy. That's, I guess, what the current fake narrative is. Now let me explain to everyone what the truth is.If Papadopoulos did speak about the Russians having Hillary's email with Downer, then, as Papadopoulos himself, notes, why was he set up by yet another apparent informer months later? Stephan Halper is an American-born Cambridge University professor who, as the FBI acknowledged to Congress, was an undercover informer in their Russiagate investigation of Papadopoulos. Halper emailed Papadopoulos out of nowehere on or around 2 September 2016, asking for Papadopoulos' thoughts to Israel and, Papadopolous's area of expertise, the energy business. Papadopoulos calls this "probably the strangest encounter" he had in the course of his apparent entrapment "because it directly links the British, I think, in SpyGate. The British certainly were targeting the campaign. And so were the Australians." When they meet in London Harper is accompanied by a female Turkish "honey trap," in his words, named Azura Turk, who "didn't fit the profile of a Cambridge assistant," "was very provocative, scantily dressed," wanted "to try and seduce" him, and "get [him] to say things that aren't true, for example about Russia and all this nonsense," the Clinton emails. He shrugs her off. Then, in his telling, it "gets strange." The next day Halper meets with him and is "belligerent" and "very hostile....about [Papadopoulos'] ideas about the energy business, about Turkey, Israel, Cyprus, Greece." But most importantly Halper reveals, apparently by his words and conduct, that "(h)e hates Trump." Papadopoulos wondered "why did this guy pay [him] to come out here. He paid [him] for a five-star hotel, [his] flight included. And good money to write a report. But he was really not interested in that topic. He's really more interested in belittling Trump and wanting to hear things about Russia." The next day they meet, and Harper immediately pulls out his phone, leading Papadopoulos to believe he wants to record their conversation. Halper then says that he thinks that it is in Papadopolous's "interest to be working with Russia, to hack emails." He says the Russians are helping Papadopoulos do these things and that he is "complicit in this conspiracy, isn't that right, George?'" Papadopoulos says he told [Halper] that he does not know what he is talking about, that it was "treason", and Halper stormed out. ... Moreover, Halper had invited him to the British Foreign Affairs Ministry, which then, on the same day, which, in his words, would "roll out the red carpet" him and propose a meeting with Prime Minister Boris Johnson's chief deputy, his "number two," Tobias Ellwood, who supposedly wanted to meet Papadopolous. He concludes:
"This was no random meeting. This meeting was orchestrated and it was made through three intermediaries. The first intermediary was an Israeli diplomat, named Christian Cantor, in London, who despised Trump, who one day told me after Trump's foreign policy speech, I want to introduce you to my girlfriend. Now who was this person's girlfriend? She just happened to be an Australian intelligence officer and the assistant to Alexander Downer, named Erika Thompson. Now I meet with her and she's belligerent, calling Trump a pariah, that it's a horrible campaign and Trump will never win, kind of thing.
"So, I'm listening to these peoples' opinions. And then I have an interview with the Times of London - which is the most powerful newspaper in London. In this newspaper interview, I basically state that David Cameron, the Prime Minister of the UK, should retract or apologize - retract his comments about Trump being an idiot for his Muslim Ban comments. And that he should reach out to Trump in a more productive manner, because he's likely going to be the next president. Now, that same night, all over the UK and around the world, there was some title along the lines of, 'Trump demands apology from Cameron.' It was a very sensationalized title that brought a lot of heat on me - including from US intelligence people in the UK.
"The day after this, for everyone keeping track, this is May 2, 2016. The day after that interview, I have two guys, Americans, from the US embassy, reaching out to me, which I think were DIA people. And they tell me, we want to meet with you. Their names are Gregory Baker and Terrence Dudley. I think Terrence Dudley is still at the London Embassy right now as a navy attache. They want to meet with me. They're wining me, they're dining me - as if I was Marilyn Monroe or some beautiful woman - something that just never made sense to me. They're spending a lot of money on me, their probing me, they're asking me about my ties in the Middle East - let's go back to that theme. They're asking me about what Trump wants to do with Russia. I said, 'look, I don't know.' Basically, I'm just deflecting them.
"A day after these guys reach out to me, this is May 5th now, I have Erika Thompson message me and say 'Hi George, I would just like to let you know that Alexander Downer just wants to meet with you. Alexander Downer, for all the listeners, this isn't a random low-level Australian diplomat. This man ran the equivalent of the CIA in Australia for 17 years. He was the foreign minister and he was their biggest diplomat in London. And 'he wants to meet with you over drinks.'
"On May 10th I go to this meeting, so remember, I have an Israeli diplomat, I have an Australian intelligence officer, I have this strange interview with the Times of London, I have US intelligence officers. And then Downer meeting with me. So this wasn't a random meeting. This was all very orchestrated.
"I go to meet Downer, within one minute or two minutes of sitting down with this person, he pulls his phone out of his pocket and he starts holding it up to me, as if he's filming me or taking a picture, or something very strange. That is why I was always under the suspicion that this guy was filming me, recording my conversation. And now there's evidence that he was actually recording this conversation. And he didn't want to talk about the US-Australian relationship. He basically was there to pass a message along from the UK to Trump to stop supporting Brexit. Remember, Brexit, I think everyone was worried about it at the time in the UK. And that Trump is a pariah. I never in my life talked about emails with this person." — Bongino's Papadopoulos Interview - With Transcript
"(T)he British were keeping tabs on me for months before and after the Halper meeting. And recent information, and articles that have come out, have shown that the British were complicit in the spying operation against the campaign".career ruined and spent hundreds of dollars in legal fees (Carter Page, Abuse of Power, Regnery, 2020).
adds that one of Millian's associates whom he met at Trump's inauguration said Millian was working for the FBI.
In sum, the FBI, CIA, and foreign intelligence services in retired guise threw everything at Papadopolous so he would repeat Mifsud's Hillary email claim to serve as a supposed self-incrimination justifying opening an investigation into the Trump campaign. What Papadopoulos' information and the Danchenko, Sussman, and Clinesmith indictments evidence is that Papadopolous, like Carter Page, General Flynn, and the rest of the Trump campaign were as set up by the Papadopoulos entrapment sting, Mr. Pillar, as they were by the Steele dossier. I am guessing Pillar is more than well aware of on both scores and that is why he left out Papadopoulos' name from his spurious article. The use of shady people like Mifsud, Downer, and Halper to entrap Papadopoulos is eerily similar to the FBI's use of informants and agents provocateur to spark the storming of the Capitol on 6 January 2021. In that case as well the FBI and its allies in the DP state apparatus attacked their target, the U.S. Capitol building, from several angles using multiple agents provocateur. We see a similar pattern in the multiple methods of election fraud used by the DP state, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube to slant the playing field and even outright steal the 2020 presidential elections: late minute, unconstitutionally adopted changes to state election laws to allow massive mail-in voter fraud, ballot harvesting, biased ballot collection funded by Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, voter and observer intimidation and obstruction, among others. If and when the Republicans or some other opposition force comes to power, all this will need exhaustive investigations by a radically altered FBI or some new investigative body that will serve the cuase of justice by treating all Americans equally before the law and not just the DP and its identitarian and globalist oligarchic allies.
What any objective, thorough investigation is almost certainly to find is a massive conspiracy that went right to the top of the Obama administration - to Obama himself. As we now know, the Obama administration was doing everything after Trump's election victory in its last weeks in power to prevent the legally elected president from assuming office, including perhaps even delaying or preventing the inauguration, as a former Defense Department official recently revealed. According to this Defense official, for months there was discussion of the possibility of simply not handing over the presidency to Trump, somehow blocking his inauguration. This was the time - before Trump's inauguration - of the infamous 5 January 2017 meeting in the White House endorsed the impeachment narrative, though Biden proposed deploying the Logan Act in some way. Present at that meeting were Obama, Biden, National Security Advisor Susan Rice, CIA Director Brennan, DNI Clapper, FBI Director Comey, and Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates. During this period, the aforementioned Defense official directly participated in the so-called Five Eyes intelligence-sharing agreement involving NSA, its British counterpart GCHQ, and other allied nations and witnessed a significant spike in 'end-around' intelligence sharing between GCHQ and Obama's NSA. The "end-around" use of foreign intelligence services to gather information on American targets evades the legal restrictions against spying on Americans that constrain NSA and other U.S. intelligence agencies. Papadopoulos believes he was being followed by Biritsh and Australian intelligence .
From here, the conspiracy - the continuing Obama-Clinton-Biden coup - proceeded in even greater earnest than during the campaign. Remember, Obama had been informed in a conveniently exculpatory form by CIA Director John Brennan that Hillary had devised a scheme to concoct the fable of Trump-Putin collusion precisely in order to distratct form her email and server scandal. On 28 July, Brennan sent to then-President Obama a memorandum on Hillary's plan to frame Trump as a Russia colluder as "a means of distracting the public from her use of a private email server" ahead of the upcoming presidential election. Brennan's notes (which were not declassified until 2020) read in part:
"We're getting additional insight into Russian activities from [REDACTED]...CITE [summarizing] allegedly approved by Hillary Clinton a proposal from one of her foreign policy advisers to vilify Donald Trump by stirring up a scandal claiming interference by the Russian security service".In this way, Obama was recruited into the plot or the plot was already known to him but discussed in the memorandum in a way exculpatory, making it seem as if it were news to the president. The truth is very much likely the latter. Now, five months later, Obama, Biden, Brennan et al were now convening to to further Hillary's plot. Papadopoulos and many others became victims of the plot carried out by Obama-Clinton-Biden people inside the FBI and CIA and former British, Australian, and American intelligence officers — figures, in other words, just like Pillar. Indeed, the whole Russiagate operation appears to have been a full-on Five Eyes operation. Indeed, according to Steele, then British PM Theresa May lied about Steele's lack of ties with the UK government, suggesting she was covering up if rather clumsily. As Pillar piece's demonstrates, they are still at it, trying to obfuscate the facts of the Russiagate coup in favor of the DP state and exaggerate others (e.g., the Russian troll farms, which paled in significance compared to long-time, incessant Western propaganda and political intervention targeting post-Soviet Russia, including its elections), using Russians as the bogey man.
Despite the radical revolutionary policies of Biden administration/regime, it and its minions like Downer, Mifsud, Harper, Pillar, Liz Cheney, even types like Brennan and Clapper - are not raging Marxist-Olinskian globalist revolutionaries from above in the way Obama, Hillary, Harris and many others whom the Biden administration from the Obama administration and coalition are. Their participation in blocking Trump and his policies were there driven by fears that Trump might carry out an end to the 'new cold war' with Russia and its driver — NATO and to a lesser extent EU expansion — and expose certain truths such as the February 2014 Maidan snipers' massacre, which was not ordered by President Viktor Yanukovych but was carried out by the ultranationalist and neofascist wing of the Maidan protest movement. Most Republican elites are no less keen than the DP state to keep the new cold war going — hence, the 'bipartisan' Senate report that hyped very insignificant Russian meddling on the Internet and completely bought the Crowdstrike-faked 'Russian' hack of the DNC servers, of all the coincidences, at the same time all of the above agent provocateur activity was going on. This means that if Trump runs for a second term, he is likely to face the similar resistance. The ball game is far from over.
[1] Papadopolous in an interview described the episode: "
Charles Tawil then comes to me and wants to meet in Mykonos. He starts talking strange to me and my girlfriend, basically asking if my girlfriend at the time was an operative, like he was. And then he says 'it's very important for you to come to Israel so we can finalize this agreement.' I, to this day, never understood what on earth this person wanted to do except set me up.
He invites me to Israel, and he puts me in a room with these ex-Israeli intelligence people. I had absolutely no idea why I was in this room. And they were talking to me about some program of theirs that the CIA and the FBI were clients of - that helped with social media manipulation.
Immediately, when I was stuck in this room with this person and these individuals - I knew I was being framed and I was being entrapped. Because that's not obviously what I was supposed to be doing when I went to Israel. As soon as that meeting ends, he takes me to a hotel, were I'm completely terrified - I was texting my girlfriend at the time, 'how do I get out of here, I think this guy is going to kill me.'
We're in a room, and he's like, 'come into my room, I need to talk to you.' He hands me $10,000 in US bills - $100 bills. Right there and then, I said, if I don't take this money this guy could possibly kill me, or if I take the money, let me get out of here, leave Israel and just tell him to take his money and never contact me again. And that's exactly what happened. I take the money, I then fly to Greece a couple days later. I contact him and I tell him, 'come take your money, I don't want you contacting me again.' And he tells me, 'I don't want my money.' Now, that for me was incredibly suspicious. He never wanted his money back. I offered him his money back. The money is still with my lawyers actually in Greece at this moment. And three or four days after that exchange, I'm arrested at the airport and I have FBI agents looking for money in my bag. It's an incredible, insane story, but it's true"