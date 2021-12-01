NBC producer Rittenhouse

Bodycam footage from a Kenosha, Wisconsin, police officer appears to show the moment an NBC freelancer admitted to following the Kyle Rittenhouse jury bus while under instruction from bosses in New York.

The footage shows an officer pulling over a man, who identifies himself as a producer for NBC.

"I work for NBC. [I'm a] producer," the man, believed to be James Morrison, said.

"Were you following a vehicle?" the unidentified police officer can be heard asking.

"I was trying to see ... I was being called by New York, maybe you need to follow up.., I was trying to do what they told me to do."

"New York told you to follow a vehicle?" the officer asked.

"Yes," the producer said.



"How did they know about this vehicle?" the officer pressed.

The producer then said it was "discrete" and he was "just trying to find a location."

The officer, speaking with other officers, said the producer "was told to follow somebody, follow this vehicle, from his office in New York."

The man, believed to be Morrison, then called his New York office.