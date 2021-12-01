Bodycam footage from a Kenosha, Wisconsin, police officer appears to show the moment an NBC freelancer admitted to following the Kyle Rittenhouse jury bus while under instruction from bosses in New York.The footage shows an officer pulling over a man, who identifies himself as a producer for NBC.," the man, believed to be James Morrison, said."Were you following a vehicle?" the unidentified police officer can be heard asking..""How did they know about this vehicle?" the officer pressed.The producer then said it was "discrete" and he was "just trying to find a location."The man, believed to be Morrison, then called his New York office.