"the best protection against this variant or any of the variants out there, ones we've been dealing with already, is getting fully vaccinated and getting a booster shot."

"I expect the new normal to be, everyone ends up getting vaccinated and the booster shot, so we reduce the number of people who aren't protected to such a low degree that we're not seeing the spread of these viruses." [People who are fully vaccinated] "can celebrate the holidays much more safely than where we were last year. That's a blessing none of us should take for granted. Wear your masks when you're indoors in public settings around other people to protect you, to protect those around you."

US President Joe Biden said in response to questions about his plans to deal with the Omicron strain of Covid-19.Speaking to reporters at the White House on Monday, Biden saidAsked about the possibility of a lockdown, the US president said "there's no need" for one, but cautioned that his administration is still reviewing the data about the latest variant of concern. He saidBiden told reporters:As of Monday,The US has registered almost 777,000 deaths from Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, 384,000 of them since Biden was sworn into office.