The Andromedids are back. Over the weekend astronomers reported an outburst of. "[It was] the strongest outburst of Andromedid meteors ever detected by the Canadian Meteor Orbit Radar ( CMOR )," says Peter Brown of the University of Western Ontario.The shower's not over yet., but they are easy targets for our radar."AndromedidsThis week's activity is even more promising.Bill Cooke of NASA's Meteoroid Environment Office (MEO) is one of several experts who have been modeling Biela's debris streams, hoping to forecast a return. "Our models generally do not do well in predicting the timing or intensity," he says. "However, this year our model got the timing roughly correct." This plot shows current radar data (red dots) vs. predicted debris stream crossings:If they are right, the display two years from now could yield as many as 200 bright meteors an hour, surpassing even the Perseids and Geminids. The current outburst is providing new data for their stream models, and could help improve the predictions.Stay tuned for updates as the shower continues.Note: The Canadian Meteor Orbit Radar is operated through a cooperative agreement between Western University's Meteor Physics Group and NASA's Meteoroid Environment Office.