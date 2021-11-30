FIREBALL
We received 24 reports about a fireball seen over Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, Genève, Liguria, Lombardia, Piemonte, Tessin, Toscana, Vaud and Veneto on Monday, November 29th 2021 around 22:36 UT.

For this event, we received one video and 2 photos.