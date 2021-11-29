This stunning bright fireball was recorded from Spain on 28 Nov. 2021 at 23:39 local time (22:39 universal time). It was produced by a fragment from a comet that hit the atmosphere at about 72,000 km/h. The event overflew the Atlantic Ocean, between the coasts of Spain and Morocco. It began at an altitude of about 90 km over the ocean, and ended at a height of around 46 km over the sea.The event was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN). The event has been analyzed by the principal investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).