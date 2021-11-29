Fire in the Sky
Stunning meteor fireball over the Atlantic Ocean (Nov.28)
Mon, 29 Nov 2021 19:12 UTC
The event was recorded in the framework of the SMART project, operated by the Southwestern Europe Meteor Network (SWEMN). The event has been analyzed by the principal investigator of the SMART project: Dr. Jose M. Madiedo, from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalusia (IAA-CSIC).
It wasn't the world being round that agitated people, but that the world wasn't flat. When a well-packaged web of lies has been sold gradually to the masses over generations, the truth will seem utterly preposterous and its speaker a raving lunatic.
Still wondering where all these fascists are that Antifa thinks they're fighting, because none of the actual fascists show up at these protests......
Feelings trump facts. That's it. That is all a narrative is based on.
When strings are blowing in the wind, lonely strings wondering how they got to be blowing.... when those strings meet up with other ones feeling...
The antifas weren't there to protest against covid scam and such, but against extreme right presidential candidate who has zero chances of being...
Needs to be fixed for sake of honesty : A collaborative effort of the world's leading thinkers thieves to fashion longer-term perspectives and...