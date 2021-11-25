Sheriff, police report shed light on the death

The Doña Ana County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a boy they say died after he was attacked by at least one dog Monday.The victim, a 6-year-old boy, was flown to an El Paso hospital on Nov. 22 after he was attacked by a pack of dogs in a fenced-in area at his grandparents' home in a Mesilla Park neighborhood, according to DASO Sherriff Kim Stewart.Stewart said it's not clear how the boy got into the caged area that contained around half a dozen dogs.According to a police report, the boy and his grandfather were playing outside when the grandfather stepped away for no more than 10 minutes. The grandfather told police that he was called inside by a group of men working on his house.Shortly after that, the boy's mother and grandmother called for the grandfather to return because the boy had apparently wandered into the dog cage. According to the police report, the dogs were all fostered animals.Stewart said that deputies arrived at around 9:45 a.m. and provided the boy CPR before he was airlifted to El Paso. According to the police report, the boy suffered severe wounds from the dogs, including cuts in his neck and chest.The DASO deputies said that two dogs, which he described as large, had blood on their heads after the incident. The boy died at the hospital shortly after arriving, according to the sheriff.While an investigation is being conducted, Stewart told the Sun-News that preliminary information suggested that the incident was an accident. She said she would wait for an autopsy before confirming the cause of the boy's death.