© SAUL LOEB / AFP/Getty Images



Donald Trump has said he lost billions of dollars during his time as president and that he "expected" that to happen.Trump made the claim that he suffered major financial loss while in the White House in an interview with MyPillow CEO and conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell, during which the pair mainly discussed the widely disproven claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election.During the interview, Lindell described Trump as one of the few politicians who "have the people's back" whereas others make decisions based on their own agenda."If somebody from Saudi Arabia stays in a suite one night for peanuts, even though I'm willing to lose billions of dollars, and say they pay $600, or whatever it is, they'll make like....I mean, it's the most incredible thing. These people have made a fortune, many of them have made a fortune. And I was prepared."Trump went on to suggest to Lindell that Democrats' policies are proof that they "cheat on elections" as they cannot possibly be popular with half of the population.Elsewhere during the interview, Trump attacked his former vice president Mike Pence for not stopping Electoral College votes from the 2020 election from being certified on January 6 during his purely ceremonial and constitutional role as presiding officer of the Senate."It was very sad when Mike Pence gave those votes over," Trump said. "When you have more votes than there are voters, when you have other things that are so wrong, and that was then. Since then many other things have happened."Recently, Trump refused to condemn his supporters who were chanting "hang Mike Pence" while storming the Capitol during the January 6 insurrection, and instead referenced his false cries of voter fraud."If you know a vote is fraudulent, right, how can you pass on a fraudulent vote to Congress ?" Trump told ABC News Washington correspondent Jon Karl.Lindell is one of the main pushers of the so-called "Big Lie" that Trump won the 2020 election. He is currently facing a lawsuit for $1.3 billion by Dominion Voting Systems for repeatedly pushing the claim that the voting machine supplier helped rig the election in favor of Biden.