Stephen Miller, who was the senior adviser to the president for four years, told Fox News on Thursday a fresh indictment against a Russian analyst who contributed to the infamous anti-Trump dossier brings a "deep state" plot to overthrow the government "right to the doorstep" of Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign and the Democratic Party.
"I hope that Durham will investigate those links, and I hope he will take Hillary Clinton for hours of questioning. And I hope that when Republicans, if they do take back the majority, will call Hillary and her senior aides up to Capitol Hill to decode this because this was a theft from the American people," Miller said.
"They elected their president. His time, his energy, and that of his staffers, were stolen," he added.
"Thousands upon thousands of hours were stolen by rogue bureaucrats working in our intelligence services, in the FBI, and across the government to impose their will over the will of the American people. I am enraged, and I hope all decent Americans are enraged at these discoveries."Igor Danchenko is charged with making false statements to the FBI about his sources of information, including a longtime Democratic operative who volunteered for the Clinton campaign. The individual was not named in court documents, but his lawyer identified him as Charles Dolan Jr., a former executive director of the Democratic Governors Association, according to the Associated Press.
A prior indictment accuses Michael Sussmann , a former attorney at Perkins Coie, of lying to the FBI when he told the bureau's top lawyer he was not representing any clients when acting on behalf of a technology executive and Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign. During the meeting in question in September 2016, he shared information on possible links between former President Donald Trump and Russia. Sussmann has pleaded not guilty to a charge of lying to the FBI. His lawyers insist he never said he didn't have clients and was representing only the technology executive.
The now-discredited dossier, which contains allegations of Russia colluding with Trump and having compromising information on him, was compiled by British ex-spy Christopher Steele at the behest of Fusion GPS, an opposition research firm funded by Clinton's presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee through the Perkins Coie law firm.
Neither Clinton nor anyone in her 2016 campaign has been charged with any wrongdoing in Durham's inquiry, which is examining the origins and conduct of the Russia investigation.
Miller argued the real collusion took place between the "deep state," the DNC, and Russia to overthrow the Trump presidency.
"And yet, because of our unconstitutional civil service laws, you can't even fire these people. It is a threat to American democracy. If this was happening in a foreign country, the State Department would say it was a failed state," he added.
Daniel Chaitin is the Deputy News Editor for the Washington Examiner
Comment: RT's Nebojsa Malic discusses the implications: Washington legal expert Jonathan Turley weighs in: Exciting stuff. But why is it coming to light at all? Does Killary have a target on her back? A distraction from Biden's and the Dems dismal performances lately, though that may not be the chief goal. Durham's investigation has been going nigh on two years now. As always, qui bono?