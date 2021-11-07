© Reuters/Gaelen Morse



Takeaway No.1: The Democrats are not in touch with voters on most issues.

Takeaway No.2: The Democrats will continue to fight about the direction of the party until after the midterms, and that will aid the GOP.

Takeaway No.3: Black, female former Marine Winsome Sears is the new face of the GOP, and more like her will help end the white-supremacy myth used by Democrats to hound conservatives.

"Well, here's the thing. Harriet Tubman carried a gun, and if it was good enough for her, then it's good enough for me. But here's the other thing that most people don't know: the gun confiscation laws were first used against Black people, you see, and so we're entitled to have guns. It's our Second Amendment right. And we're not giving them up."

Takeaway No. 4: Democrat attempts to cast parents as bad guys have backfired, but it won't stop powerful teachers' unions opposing parental participation.

Takeaway No.5: Trump is the bettors' favorite for 2024, but not the GOP's.

"When Steve Bannon hosted a rally for Republican candidates, to which Trump called in, Youngkin made sure he was elsewhere. The Washington Post reports today that Youngkin and Trump spoke on the phone repeatedly during the campaign, but tellingly, no one leaked that information until the votes were in."

About the Author:

John Ransom is a political and financial writer and editor whose work has appeared at Townhall.com, Newsmax, the Daily Caller and IBT. He splits his time between the US and Asia.