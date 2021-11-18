© REUTERS/Costas Baltas

France's education minister has announced plans to boost the teaching of ancient Greek and Latin in an effort to fight the proliferation of wokeism and "develop the culture" of the country's younger generations.Speaking on Monday, Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer, a leading figure in France's war on woke, said that ancient Greek and Latin would become available to sixth formers pursuing vocational courses next year, as well as middle school students.In a similar move, a Massachusetts high school boasted that it had removed Homer's Odyssey from the school curriculum as it conflicted with the anti-racist agenda it wanted to teach. "Very proud to say we got the Odyssey removed from the curriculum this year," a teacher wrote on social media.Blanquer told Le Point that such interpretations of the classics were "completely mind boggling."The minister believes that ancient languages are a common bond for contemporary European nations, noting that the "common linguistic fund" would help spread "common values."Blanquer also claimed the classics respond to a demand for logos (language as a tool for reason),Last month, the education minister set up a think tank dedicated to President Emmanuel Macron's war on wokeism.The liberal or woke agenda, which some in France claim is an Anglo-Saxon import, is likely to be a major feature in the 2022 presidential election, where Macron's main competitor is likely to hail from the far right of the political spectrum.