Politicians and prominent intellectuals say social theories from the United States on race, gender and post-colonialism are a threat to French identity and the French republic.The threat is said to be existential. It fuels secessionism. Gnaws at national unity. Abets Islamism. Attacks France 's intellectual and cultural heritage.Pitted against them is a younger, more diverse guard that considers these theories as tools to understanding the willful blind spots of an increasingly diverse nation that still recoils at the mention of race, has yet to come to terms with its colonial past and often waves away the concerns of minorities as identity politics.The fierce French debate over a handful of academic disciplines on U.S. campuses may surprise those who have witnessed the gradual decline of American influence in many corners of the world. In some ways, it is a proxy fight over some of the most combustible issues in French society, including national identity and the sharing of power. In a nation where intellectuals still hold sway, the stakes are high.With its echoes of the American culture wars, the battle began inside French universities but is being played out increasingly in the media. Politicians have been weighing in more and more, especially following a turbulent year during which a series of events called into question tenets of French society."I was pleasantly astonished,'' said Nathalie Heinich, a sociologist who last month helped create an organization against "decolonialism and identity politics.'' Made up of established figures, many retired, the group has issued warnings about American-inspired social theories in major publications like Le Point and Le Figaro.For Ms. Heinich, last year's developments came on top of activism that brought foreign disputes over cultural appropriation and blackface to French universities."It was a series of incidents that was extremely traumatic to our community and that all fell under what is called cancel culture,'' Ms. Heinich said.To others, the lashing out at perceived American influence revealed something else: a French establishment incapable of confronting a world in flux, especially at a time when the government's mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic has deepened the sense of ineluctable decline of a once-great power."It's the sign of a small, frightened republic, declining, provincializing, but which in the past and to this day believes in its universal mission and which thus seeks those responsible for its decline,'' said François Cusset, an expert on American civilization at Paris Nanterre University.But far from being American, many of the leading thinkers behind theories on gender, race, post-colonialism and queer theory came from France — as well as the rest of Europe, South America, Africa and India, said Anne Garréta, a French writer who teaches literature at universities in France and at Duke."It's an entire global world of ideas that circulates,'' she said. "It just happens that campuses that are the most cosmopolitan and most globalized at this point in history are the American ones.''"What's more French than the racial question in a country that was built around those questions?'' said Mame-Fatou Niang, who divides her time between France and the United States, where she teaches French studies at Carnegie Mellon University.Ms. Niang has led a campaign to remove a fresco at France's National Assembly, which shows two Black figures with fat red lips and bulging eyes. Her public views on race have made her a frequent target on social media, including of one of the lawmakers who pressed for an investigation into "ideological excesses'' at universities.Pap Ndiaye, a historian who led efforts to establish Black studies in France, said it was no coincidence that the current wave of anti-American rhetoric began growing just as the first protests against racism and police violence took place last June. Three Islamist attacks last fall served as a reminder that terrorism remains a threat in France. They also focused attention on another hot-button field of research: Islamophobia, which examines how hostility toward Islam in France, rooted in its colonial experience in the Muslim world, continues to shape the lives of French Muslims.Abdellali Hajjat, an expert on Islamophobia, said that it became increasingly difficult to focus on his subject after 2015, when devastating terror attacks hit Paris. Government funding for research dried up. Researchers on the subject were accused of being apologists for Islamists and even terrorists.Finding the atmosphere oppressive, Mr. Hajjat left two years ago to teach at the Free University of Brussels, in Belgium, where he said he found greater academic freedom."On the question of Islamophobia, it's only in France where there is such violent talk in rejecting the term,'' he said.A signatory, Gilles Kepel, an expert on Islam, said that American influence had led to "a sort of prohibition in universities to think about the phenomenon of political Islam in the name of a leftist ideology that considers it the religion of the underprivileged.''Behind the attacks on American universities — led by aging white male intellectuals — lie the tensions in a society where power appears to be up for grabs, said Éric Fassin, a sociologist who was one of the first scholars to focus on race and racism in France, about 15 years ago.Back then, scholars on race tended to be white men like himself, he said. He said he has often been called a traitor and faced threats, most recently from a right-wing extremist who was given a four-month suspended prison sentence for threatening to decapitate him.But the emergence of young intellectuals — some Black or Muslim — has fueled the assault on what Mr. Fassin calls the "American boogeyman.''"That's what has turned things upside down,'' he said. "They're not just the objects we speak of, but they're also the subjects who are talking.''