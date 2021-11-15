© OLIVIER DOULIERY - AFP



The U.S. Treasury Department said on Sunday it entered a partnership with Israel to combat ransomware.Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo met with Israeli Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman and Director General of the National Cyber Directorate Yigal Unna in Israel on Sunday to establish a bilateral partnership, the department said in a statementThe announcement follows a virtual meeting aimed at tackling ransomware, which was held at the White House in October with the European Union and more than 30 countries, including Israel.At that meeting,A broader U.S.-Israeli task force was also launched Sunday to address issues related to fintech and cybersecurity, the Treasury Department said.