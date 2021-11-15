Puppet Masters
US, Israel join forces to 'fight ransomware attacks' (which mostly come from their own countries)
Haaretz
Mon, 15 Nov 2021 11:33 UTC
Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo met with Israeli Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman and Director General of the National Cyber Directorate Yigal Unna in Israel on Sunday to establish a bilateral partnership, the department said in a statement
The announcement follows a virtual meeting aimed at tackling ransomware, which was held at the White House in October with the European Union and more than 30 countries, including Israel.
At that meeting, Adeyemo asked for international cooperation to address the abuse of virtual currency and disrupt the ransomware business model.
A broader U.S.-Israeli task force was also launched Sunday to address issues related to fintech and cybersecurity, the Treasury Department said.
Comment: What this likely means is that the U.S. will be working more closely with the Israelis in the development of each country's respective CBDC. Which makes the ransomware attacks highly convenient for these countries, and others, who've needed a justifiable pretext for rolling out a technology that will give central bankers absolute control over people's money and, by extension, the people themselves.
RT reports:
The Israeli government has recently attempted to distance itself from the country's NSO Group, which was found to be providing spy technology to foreign state customers in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and India, among others. Spyware created by the group has been detected on the devices of journalists and human rights activists around the world, and was even reportedly used to spy on French President Emmanuel Macron.Putin has been calling for real, multi-lateral cyber-security cooperation for a decade now, but he's ignored while these two, thick as thieves in holding companies and countries to ransom, continue their plundering ways. Expect more critical systems to 'mysteriously go offline' in the coming weeks and months...
Earlier this month, Israeli foreign minister Yair Lapid argued in a press conference that NSO Group was "a private company" and "not a governmental project," and therefore had "nothing to do with the policies of the Israeli government."
The company, however, was given permission by the Israeli government to sell its services to customers in Saudi Arabia.
NSO Group and another Israeli spyware company, Candiru, were added to a US trade blacklist this month, with the US government ruling that such firms' technology was used "maliciously" to target "government officials, journalists, businesspeople, artists, activists, academics, and embassy workers."
Reader Comments
They produce the problem, then roll in with a ‘solution.’
But we know the media can fake anything it wants to, including the media in Israel. And Israel has worked with the US government to fool the American people before - remember the "dancing Israelis" of Sept 11'th fame. Bush and Chaney created an illusion of planes flying into buildings - and then made the buildings disappear into dust. And little George at that critical moment in American history was just co-incidentally in a schoolhouse reading books to little kids. How innocent of him, don't you think? He couldn't have had anything to do with orchestrating the event and its coverup, could he? And George - do you know why the team from Israel were dancing - or why your government let them all board a plane and leave before anyone could talk to them? George? George??
A lot of things seriously wrong with that 6 minute video.
If you do, be aware the direction of the wind.
Once you do it enough sometimes you think you are a pro at pissing in the wind, but the reality is there are perturbances about and next thing you know, your piss is in your face!
That is what I would say to both Israel and the US in regards to effing ransomware attacks.
Shove the attack up your ass cause it is heading that way whether you want it to or not you effing juveniles
EFF U
Best to you Christian83, if you choose to visit, get in touch with me, and I'll give you better directions.
Peace is easy,
BK
And please, call me Si. If not then Christian will be better. I’m starting to regret having 83 next to my name. Starting to feel transhuman-y to me, like a model number
If I’m ever allowed on a boat or plane I’ll be over at some point.
Keep trucking buddy!
Oh boy, this story could be long and I just decided I'm gonna tell this story somewhere else. I won't tell it here, but I'll tell you this. One time Cricket, my best friend, and his brother - Greg was his name. One time, after I think I agreed, they set me up inside one of those sleeper couches and I was in their tight. Thing about me, and I think they knew, I like being in their tight, so it was no sweat of my back, it was something fun to do. Those sort of fun times us kids had in the 70's and basically all the ones before have been diminishing lately for the kids nowadays and I think this is a huge travesty. I hope we can get down to the cause of it and then maybe kids can have fun again likes kids are meant to have.
Have we lost ourselves in fear I wonder sometimes when I look around, but I know the kids will have fun again and I hope it happens gently.
Peace is easy,
BK
In regards to the kids growing up these days, I think you can blame technology for that. When I was growing up we were always outside come rain or shine. The biggest problem we have today is the smart phone. Self Monitoring Analysis and Reporting Technology Is what smart stands for.
My immune system today is what it is cos I was always covered in various muck or whatever. I’m so very thankful for my childhood, today’s kids don’t know what they’re missing!
Cheers Ken.
Christian
RC
Hey buddy, are we able to change our monikers on here? I’m starting to really dislike C83 lol it sounds a bit transhuman-y like a model number haha. My friends call me Si or Christian. I consider your stale ass a mate so feel free to call me whatever*
Within bloody reason 😂
Guess what the top model is? Jew83
*No prizes for working out the model name 😂
Much appreciated
Israel and the US of some a are the main pushers of ransomware and they have been for probably most of the whole lifetimes of almost every singe one of you fools reading this message - same as me.
So ask yourself this - do you want to keep on being a fool?
So, good times are on the way...fruit and bounty.....and let me tell you .....the irony of it is beautiful. It is mystical and a wonder and I bow down in humility for the beauty of it. I bow down.
If you have a copy of the document before it was encrypted and a copy after encryption how hard would it be for someone like the NSA (American National Security Agency) to find the decryption key?
Obviously, the US Government is allowing the attacks to cause financial damage. They could step in and repair the damage but they much prefer blaming anonymous people with Russian and Chinese names.
What is NSA’s reason for not preventing financial damage to American companies? The Fascists need to start a war before the FBI/Gestapo crackdown triggers a revolution.
P.S. stay away from Washington D.C. I sent 2 million velociraptor eggs in heated shipping containers to the capitol of the Hegemony. The “chickens” have come home to roost.
Last I checked it wasn't chicken coming home to roost it was something else and hard to describe it now, but I think it will be evident soon.
Thanks for your contribution.
R.C.