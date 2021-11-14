Society's Child
Taxi explodes outside hospital in Liverpool, UK, 1 dead
Sun, 14 Nov 2021 14:51 UTC
Merseyside Police said the person died after a car exploded outside Liverpool Women's Hospital shortly before 11am today.
A second person is being treated for injuries which police said are 'not life threatening'.
The car involved was a taxi, police said, which pulled up at the hospital shortly before the explosion occurred.
Counter Terrorism Police are leading the investigation, supported by Merseyside Police, a spokesman for the force confirmed.
A spokesman for Merseyside Police told MailOnline: 'We can confirm that at 10.59am today (Sunday, 14 November) police were called to reports of a car explosion at the Women's Hospital in Liverpool city centre.
'Police immediately attended, along with Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service and the North West Regional Ambulance Service.
'Unfortunately, we can confirm that one person has died and another has been taken to hospital where he is being treated for his injuries, which thankfully are not life threatening.
'So far we understand that the car involved was a taxi which pulled up at the hospital shortly before the explosion occurred.
'Work is still going on to establish what has happened, and could take some time before we are in a position to confirm anything.'
The spokesman added: 'We are keeping an open mind as to what caused the explosion but given how it has happened, out of caution, Counter Terrorism Police are leading the investigation supported by Merseyside Police.
'The emergency services have well-rehearsed plans for dealing with major incidents. Our response is ongoing at the hospital and will be for some time. Cordons are in place, and there are some road closures.
'We have triggered our information channels - to inform the local community and businesses about what information we do have and can provide
Images of a car on fire at the scene earlier have been shared online, as well as footage of a number of loud bangs and billowing smoke near to the hospital entrance.
A video also showed smoke billowing into the sky as loud bangs could be heard in the background, while firefighters arrived at the scene.
Women with appointments at the hospital have been turned away, while a police cordon remains in place, the Liverpool Echo has reported.
