Puppet Masters
British prosecutors caught lying: EU has not issued arrest warrants for accused novichok poisoners
Dances with Bears
Sat, 13 Nov 2021 17:31 UTC
The three Russians have been named in official British press releases as Alexander Petrov (also known as Alexander Mishkin); Ruslan Boshirov (Anatoly Chepiga); and Denis Sergeyev (Sergei Fedotov - lead image).
This week a spokesman for the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in London declared: "I can confirm that European Arrest Warrants have been issued for all three suspects." Asked for proof, a senior CPS official refused, announcing: "We have nothing further to add."
The story of the European Arrest Warrants (EAWs) is a lie which began on September 5, 2018, with a statement to parliament by then-Prime Minister Theresa May. At the same time, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), ostensibly an independent agency which does not take its orders from the government, and the Metropolitan Police which does, made the same announcement.
told the House of Commons referring to Petrov and Boshirov, "as the Crown Prosecution Service and Police announced earlier today, we have obtained a European Arrest Warrant and will shortly issue an Interpol red notice." She alleged that there was "sufficient evidence for the independent Director of Public Prosecutions to bring charges against two Russian nationals for: the conspiracy to murder Sergei Skripal; the attempted murder of Sergei and Yulia Skripal and Detective Sergeant Nick Bailey; the use and possession of Novichok; and causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Yulia Skripal and Nick Bailey."
May added: "this was not a rogue operation. It was almost certainly also approved outside the GRU at a senior level of the Russian state." By "senior level", May was attacking, not only GRU, the military intelligence agency of the Russian General Staff, but the Kremlin. "We were right to act against the Russian State in the way we did. And we are right now to step up our efforts against the GRU."
At the same time as May made these allegations, Sue Hemming, director of legal services for the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), announced: ""We have, however, obtained a European Arrest Warrant which means that if either man travels to a country where an EAW is valid, they will be arrested and face extradition on these charges for which there is no statute of limitations." Months later, Henmming was awarded the medal of Commander of the British Empire (CBE) "for services to law and order, particularly in counter terrorism."
Neil Basu of the Metropolitan Police (Met) repeated May's and Hemming's claim that the arrest warrants had been issued: "I would like to start by thanking the Crown Prosecution Service for their independent assessment of the evidence in this case... Today's announcement by the CPS marks the most significant development in these investigations. We now have sufficient evidence to bring charges in relation to the attack on Sergei and Yulia Skripal in Salisbury and domestic and European arrest warrants have been issued for the two suspects. We are also seeking to circulate Interpol Red Notices."
Just before the Novichok attack alleged against the Skripals on March 4, 2018, Basu had been promoted to become the assistant commissioner of the police in charge of special operations. The promotion was announced publicly on March 5, 2018, the day after the alleged attack.
All three announcements - May's, Hemming's, and Basu's — had been fabricated; for details read the book.
this.
As Basu rose to the top of police ranks in London, Dean Haydon was promoted as his deputy and the senior coordinator for counter-terrorism. Three years later, on September 21, 2021, Haydon announced to the London press that a third Russian military intelligence officer had been added to the list of those accused of the Novichok attack; he implied that Denis Sergeyev (aka Sergei Fedotov) had been charged in a new European Arrest Warrant. "All three men - 'Sergey Fedotov', 'Alexander Petrov' and 'Ruslan Boshirov' - are now wanted by UK police," Haydon said, "and arrest warrants [sic] are in place for all three. The process of applying for Interpol notices will commence for Sergey Fedotov today, with Interpol Notices already in place for both Petrov and Boshirov." This was a new fabrication. British journalists reporting Haydon's new claim did not check what arrest warrants had been issued, if any.
Since 2012 the official form of application required of the European Union states for the issue of an EAW looks like this. European Union law, and the British procedures that have followed the EAW practice, have required the CPS prosecutors to apply to a magistrate's or Crown court to approve the warrant application and sign it. For background on the EAW scheme, read this. Also, for a compilation of the court cases which have regulated how EAWs have been administered, click to read this publication by the coordinating European agency, Eurojust.
The Brexit negotiations, resulting in the Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TACA) between the UK and the EU, concluded by halting the EAW scheme, but substituting an equivalent scheme of arrest warrants. This new scheme still requires approval of a CPS application by a magistrate or a Crown court judge. From January of this year, no EAW has been issued in the UK.
The UK National Crime Agency (NCA) is a national police agency, comparable to the FBI and appointed by the Home Secretary; it describes its role "to lead the UK's fight to cut serious and organised crime. An integral part of UK law enforcement, the NCA will have strong, two-way links with local police forces and other law enforcement and intelligence agencies." Unlike the CPS, the NCA is not independent of government direction or control.
A document for internal use by a regional UK police force confirms that the NCA is the lead agency for holding all EAWs, and relaying requests to and from police around the country. "All incoming and outgoing EAWs", the police manual says, "will be dealt with by the National Crime Agency (NCA)".
EAW system. The NCA also gathers, stores, and reports the data on British requests for arrests, as well as the outcome of EAWs issued by the UK or received by the UK.
Source
Click to read NCA's description of its role in the EAW system
The High Court in London has confirmed that since the start of this year "the EAW regime can no longer operate properly as intended, because the UK's departure from the EU has removed the jurisdiction of the Court of Justice of the EU (CJEU), which is essential to ensure uniform application of the Framework Decision... Finally, since 1 January 2021, the UK no longer has access to the Schengen information System II (SIS) for the purpose of surrender and removal arrangements. This is a further matter which renders the operation of the EAW system impossible." For discussion of the implications of Brexit for the arrest warrants and for extradition proceedings in the UK, read this.
The NCA is currently headed by Graeme Biggar. He was directly involved in the Novichok operation in 2018 as "Director National of Security in the Home Office, Graeme worked on countering terrorism and state threats. His experience includes helping shape the response to the 2017 terrorist attacks, the Salisbury attack, and overseeing the Investigatory Powers Act implementation programme across government." Biggar was awarded the CBE for this record.
A spokesman for the CPS replied that EAWs "have been issued for all three suspects".cps.pressoffice@cps.gov.uk ."
To check the British claims, Eurojust in The Hague was asked to say what EAW records or subsequent arrest warrant for Sergeyev (Fedotov) their database reveals. The answer, given yesterday, is that there are no records at all.
Comment: John Helmer has done stellar reporting on all aspects of the Skripal novichok case. Some more of his work:
- May's Skripal story fails the bottle test: Coroner cannot rule novichok as cause of death
- Novichok full 'o nuts! Police Commissioner MacPherson lifts the lid in Skripal case
- New police policy disclosure: Sergei Skripal's home isn't his castle, it's the British Government's
- Skripal in prison - Paul Robinson in witness box
- Dress rehearsal: British police prepared for the attack on Sergei and Yulia Skripal, four days in advance
- Funeral and cremation records casts growing cloud of doubt over Dawn Sturgess's 'novichok' death
- Ex-police Sergeant Nicholas Bailey's interview yields 74 minutes of proof: No novichok on Skripal door knob — and he knows it
R.C.