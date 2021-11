In the vaccine group, 8 out of 18,198 people had COVID-19 symptoms (0.04%)

In the placebo group, 162 out of 18,325 people had COVID-19 symptoms (0.88%)

Exaggerate the benefits?

In February, Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt boasted that AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine offered "100% protection" against death in the primary analysis of phase III trials.It was repeated by the CEO of AstraZeneca and uncritically reported by the mainstream media in what seemed to be an impressive achievement.The published study in The Lancet, however, revealed a more nuanced picture.Similarly, in February the CDC director Rochelle Walensky co-authored a publication in JAMA, which stated unequivocally:"Clinical trials have shown that the vaccines authorized for use in the US are highly effective against COVID-19 infection, severe illness, and death."The 6 month follow up data from the blinded Pfizer trial found there were(see table S4)Last week, at a roundtable meeting in the US Capitol, Prof Peter Doshi, associate editor of The BMJ raised concerns about the statements made by the CDC director.Prof Doshi was not passing judgement on the vaccines. Instead, he was critical of the way authorities had portrayed trial data to the public.For example, Pfizer published a press release claiming the vaccine was "95% effective against COVID-19." Several weeks later, the actual trial results were published in the New England Journal of Medicine.Hence, if someone's baseline risk of COVID-19 is very low to begin with (as it is for most people under 50 years), a 100% reduction in risk is trivial.An editorial in The Lancet compared the RRR of each vaccine to the ARR:If authorities are using different metrics to convey the harms and benefits of a medical therapy, it isIt is well established that only quoting RRR without quoting the ARR, can inflate or exaggerate an intervention's effect size and clinical importance, as well as increase people's willingness to receive the treatment.John Ioannidis, Professor at Stanford University and the most cited physician scientist, agrees."In my experience, innumeracy is widely prevalent," says Prof Ioannidis.When asked if there was any justification for misleading the public about the vaccine's benefits to encourage uptake, Prof Ioannidis rejected the notion."I don't see how one can increase uptake by using misleading information. I am all in favour of increasing uptake, but this needs to use complete information, otherwise sooner or later incomplete information will lead to misunderstandings and will backfire," says Ioannidis.The way authorities have communicated risk to the public, is likely to have misled and distorted the public's perception of the vaccine's benefit and underplayed the harms.